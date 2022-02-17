Canadiens vs. Blues Top Six Minutes: That’s how you get a win

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

So, the losing skid has hit double digits. Now that’s commitment.

Game number 500 for Mr. Byron and game number 100 for Mr. Romanov! I think we should celebrate with a win. Who’s with me?!

First period

Is it a good or bad sign that I’m relieved that Montembeault has stopped the first two shots he’s faced?

Habs grab the first power play after Gallagher draws a very Gally-like penalty in front of Husso.

This power play is — dare I say — not too shabby.

Lehky with the setup and... BYRON opens the scoring!! He’s obviously ready to get this Game Number 500 party started!

Anderson gets called for roughing and Kostin for interference so off to a little 4-on-4 we go.

Caufield has some pep in his step, zigzags his way in and tries to get a pass to Kulak but no such luck. That would have been a pretty sweet apple. But, alas.

Poehling’s stick breaks and the Blues immediately kick it up a notch to take full advantage of the situation evening it up with a shorty.

Second period

The Habs spend almost the full first minute in the Blues’ zone piling on the pressure. ‘Tis nice.

Montembeault makes a glove save, the puck pops over his head and as he’s looking for it, his right foot kicks out behind him and makes the save. We’re not used to that kind of luck this season.

Here comes the Blues’ power-play unit. I hear they’re pretty good.

Aggressive on the puck, Suzuki keeps fighting until O'Reilly gets called for tripping and evens it up to 4-on-4. Very nice, Nick.

You know what’s fun? Having Suzuki and Caufield back together again. Having Anderson as their bodyguard is just a bonus.

You know what’s also fun? Even though they’re on their fourth power play with nothing to show for it, the Habs just spent pretty much the whole two minutes in the Blues’ zone. And not trying to set Petry up the whole time.

Third period

The Habs only allowed four shots on goal last period. Who is this team? Monty is probably thinking the same thing.

Gallagher gets a shot off as he’s getting checked mid-ice.

Still 1-1 halfway through. Is it just me enjoying every tiny win tonight?

Petry hits the post!

Caufield takes a high stick right in the eye. Is fifth time a charm?

Berube is mad that his team has five penalties to the Habs’ one. I’m guessing he yelled, “that’s not fair” when the camera cut away.

Oh look, Berube, your hissy fit got you a power play.

Oh no. It’s Petry who takes the penalty with seven minutes left. This never ends well.

They killed it!

Just as Romanov heads to the box.

Dauphin with the slowest breakaway I’ve ever witnessed tries to go five-hole but can’t get ‘er done.

Buchnevich goes short side on a sharp angle and grabs the lead with 1:19 left.

Gallagher with a great play to prevent an empty netter.

Caufield keeps it alive with eight seconds left!

Overtime

We got a point... can we finally grab the other one?

Petry was getting off the ice but the puck came over to him so he played it to Caufield who...

SCORES!!!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Never count out the underdog

2) It was just meant to be

1) Thank you for boosting his confidence, Marty