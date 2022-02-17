 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Blues: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

One of the top performers in the NHL comes to town looking for two more points.

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: DEC 05 Blues at Canadiens Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. St. Louis Blues

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Blues region: Bally Sports Midwest
Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

The St. Louis Blues are one of the best special-teams clubs in the NHL this season, and they’re sure to put Montreal’s to the test in those situations tonight. The Habs haven’t shown an ability to contain the potent offence the Blues possess, and their own power play was dealt a blow when Tyler Toffoli was shipped off to Calgary earlier this week.

Mike Hoffman is still with the team (for however long that lasts with the deadline approaching), and he is capable of providing some man-advantage offence, but it’s clear that head coach Martin St. Louis is using those situations to get Cole Caufield going. So far, he’s seen some success in getting arguably his most lethal offensive weapon back on the rails.

Caufield gets the speed of Anderson to work with tonight, though the big winger isn’t particularly adept at the playmaking side you’d like to see on a line with Caufield. Instead it will be up to Nick Suzuki to recognize the opportunities for his talented linemates, and hopefully end the night with a few more points added to his team-leading total.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson
Rem Pitlick Paul Byron Jake Evans
Mike Hoffman Laurent Dauphin Brendan Gallagher
Artturi Lehkonen Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Brett Kulak Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov Corey Schueneman
Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Samuel Montembeault Andrew Hammond

St. Louis Blues projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Brayden Schenn Ryan O'Reilly Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich Robert Thomas Vladimir Tarasenko
Brandon Saad Ivan Barbashev David Perron
Klim Kostin Dakota Joshua Oskar Sundqvist

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Niko Mikkola Colton Parayko
Torey Krug Justin Faulk
Jake Walman Robert Bortuzzo

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Ville Husso Jordan Binnington

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 49: Montreal Canadiens vs. St. Louis Blues

View all 2 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...