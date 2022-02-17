Canadiens vs. Blues: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Blues region: Bally Sports Midwest

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

The St. Louis Blues are one of the best special-teams clubs in the NHL this season, and they’re sure to put Montreal’s to the test in those situations tonight. The Habs haven’t shown an ability to contain the potent offence the Blues possess, and their own power play was dealt a blow when Tyler Toffoli was shipped off to Calgary earlier this week.

Mike Hoffman is still with the team (for however long that lasts with the deadline approaching), and he is capable of providing some man-advantage offence, but it’s clear that head coach Martin St. Louis is using those situations to get Cole Caufield going. So far, he’s seen some success in getting arguably his most lethal offensive weapon back on the rails.

Caufield gets the speed of Anderson to work with tonight, though the big winger isn’t particularly adept at the playmaking side you’d like to see on a line with Caufield. Instead it will be up to Nick Suzuki to recognize the opportunities for his talented linemates, and hopefully end the night with a few more points added to his team-leading total.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Rem Pitlick Paul Byron Jake Evans Mike Hoffman Laurent Dauphin Brendan Gallagher Artturi Lehkonen Ryan Poehling Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Brett Kulak Jeff Petry Alexander Romanov Corey Schueneman Kale Clague Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup Samuel Montembeault Andrew Hammond

St. Louis Blues projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Brayden Schenn Ryan O'Reilly Jordan Kyrou Pavel Buchnevich Robert Thomas Vladimir Tarasenko Brandon Saad Ivan Barbashev David Perron Klim Kostin Dakota Joshua Oskar Sundqvist

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Niko Mikkola Colton Parayko Torey Krug Justin Faulk Jake Walman Robert Bortuzzo