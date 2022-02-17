 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Brendan Gallagher finds himself at a crossroads

In today’s links, Gallagher loves Montreal but wants a win, are Petry and Chiarot the next to go, can the Habs and Rangers help each other come trade deadline, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
New Jersey Devils v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Brendan Gallagher has spent 10 years of his career with the Canadiens and while he’s still dedicated, he’s ready for a win. [RDS]
  • Both Ben Chiarot and Jeff Petry could be moved “if the deal is right there”. [NHL]
  • Martin St. Louis finally had a chance to catch his breath on Monday but was right back creating “mud” at Wednesday’s practice. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Kent Hughes spoke with Jordan Harris during the All-Star break and is confident he will sign at the end of this season. [RDS]
  • Jonathan Drouin joined Joel Edmundson on the ice during Wednesday’s practice. [Journal de Montreal]
  • All signs point to a fire sale with the Tyler Toffoli trade. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Paul Byron could hit quite the milestone Thursday night.
  • Could the New York Rangers and Canadiens help each other out come trade deadline day?

Around the League and Elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...