Thursday Habs Headlines: Brendan Gallagher finds himself at a crossroads

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Brendan Gallagher has spent 10 years of his career with the Canadiens and while he’s still dedicated, he’s ready for a win. [RDS]
- Both Ben Chiarot and Jeff Petry could be moved “if the deal is right there”. [NHL]
- Martin St. Louis finally had a chance to catch his breath on Monday but was right back creating “mud” at Wednesday’s practice. [Montreal Gazette]
- Kent Hughes spoke with Jordan Harris during the All-Star break and is confident he will sign at the end of this season. [RDS]
- Jonathan Drouin joined Joel Edmundson on the ice during Wednesday’s practice. [Journal de Montreal]
- All signs point to a fire sale with the Tyler Toffoli trade. [The Hockey Writers]
- Paul Byron could hit quite the milestone Thursday night.
Paul Byron should play his 500th career NHL game on Thursday night.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 16, 2022
Gally: #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/27V0L2FSdt
- Could the New York Rangers and Canadiens help each other out come trade deadline day?
Keep an eye on the Rangers and the Habs between now and March 21. I think Montreal covets some Rangers prospects. Habs could fill some Rangers needs. Montreal would rather add prospects over picks. Already have 12 picks for the July draft. Rangers' pipeline drawing Habs interest— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 16, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Claiming Adam Brooks off waivers will force the Toronto Maple Leafs to make some roster decisions. [The Hockey News]
- Hockey P.E.I is dealing with appeals from players who received a 25-game suspension after racial taunting complaint. [CBC]
- In their hunt for a new GM, the Chicago Blackhawks could have their sights set on Toronto Raptors Vice-President of Basketball Operations & Player Development Teresa Resch. [Sportsnet]
- The Edmonton Oilers may have made a mistake sending goaltender Stuart Skinner to the AHL. [Edmonton Journal]
