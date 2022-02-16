Highlights & quotes from Kent Hughes’ press conference regarding the Tyler Toffoli trade

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes spoke to the media on Wednesday following the trade that sent forward Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames.

The trade brought in a first-round pick in 2022, prospect Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, and an additional fifth-round pick.

Hughes started the conference off with a statement thanking Tyler Toffoli for his contributions to the team and for being a great player and leader for the team.

The Canadiens general manager confirms he has had talks with pending free agent Jordan Harris.

Kent Hughes says he spoke with Jordan Harris during the All-Star break and again yesterday.



"I remain confident," he said in terms of being able to eventually sign him. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 16, 2022

Hughes hesitated to use the word rebuild, or any specific word to describe what he is doing but he indicated the future is very much front-of-mind.

"Do we want to build a team that will make the Stanley Cup final next year? No. We want a team that will be competitive year over year." - Kent Hughes — Jared Book (@jaredbook) February 16, 2022

After word that Carey Price is not skating this week, questions came surrounding his future this season.

"Last I heard after the game Sunday there's still a possibility he returns this season." - Kent Hughes on Carey Price. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 16, 2022

The team didn’t want to trade Tyler Toffoli specifically, but it was clear the return was what forced the move.

"The reason we traded Tyler is not necessarily because we identified Tyler as someone we wanted to trade [...] The trade was made because we felt it was a good decision for the future of the team." - Kent Hughes — Jared Book (@jaredbook) February 16, 2022

#Habs GM Kent Hughes says he can't confirm that Ben Chiarot will be dealt within the next 10 days - Hughes says they have been receiving a lot of phone calls about Chiarot — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 16, 2022

Montréal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes, on ex-Flames prospect Emil Heineman [acquired in Sam Bennett trade & was in the Toffoli deal]:



"We love his speed, we love his aggressiveness…physical, competitive hockey player with great character."#GoHabsGo #Flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) February 16, 2022

#Habs Hughes acknowledges his ties to Jordan Harris (known him since Mite hockey, coached him; sons are teammates with him at Northeastern U) but feels Mtl’s articulation of the plan for Harris and how he fits in will ultimately be the determining factor. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 16, 2022

#Habs GM Kent Hughes: "if we had the right trade for Ben Chiarot this moment, we'd trade him at this moment..." but adds that if there isn't a good deal on the table, they're not going to make a trade just for the sake of making a trade. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 16, 2022

"We wanted Emil [Heineman] to know we insisted he was part of the trade as opposed to someone who happened to be in it" - Kent Hughes — Jared Book (@jaredbook) February 16, 2022

Kent Hughes says management is talking with former New York Rangers European scouting director Nick Bobrov. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 16, 2022