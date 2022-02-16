 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Highlights & quotes from Kent Hughes’ press conference regarding the Tyler Toffoli trade

The general manager speaks about his first major roster move.

NHL: FEB 10 Canadiens press conference Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes spoke to the media on Wednesday following the trade that sent forward Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames.

The trade brought in a first-round pick in 2022, prospect Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, and an additional fifth-round pick.

Hughes started the conference off with a statement thanking Tyler Toffoli for his contributions to the team and for being a great player and leader for the team.

We will update this story as the press conference continues.

The Canadiens general manager confirms he has had talks with pending free agent Jordan Harris.

Hughes hesitated to use the word rebuild, or any specific word to describe what he is doing but he indicated the future is very much front-of-mind.

After word that Carey Price is not skating this week, questions came surrounding his future this season.

The team didn’t want to trade Tyler Toffoli specifically, but it was clear the return was what forced the move.

