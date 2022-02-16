 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Habs Headlines: A complete rebuild on the horizon?

In today’s links, evaluating the Toffoli trade, wondering what other Habs could be moved, and Jaromir Jagr turns 50.

By Nathan Ni
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Calgary Flames v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Switching head coaches, trading winger Tyler Toffoli, and adding goalie Andrew Hammond point to a complete rebuild and tough times ahead. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Grading the trade from both teams’ perspectives. [Daily Faceoff]
  • The Toffoli trade is just the first step. [Montreal Gazette | La Presse]
  • Nick Suzuki hopes that any rebuild is quick. [La Presse]
  • What does the market look like after Toffoli’s ice-breaking deal? [32 Thoughts]
  • Ben Chiarot could be moved within the next 7-10 days. [TSN]
  • Who else could be moved as the Canadiens begin their sale? [La Presse | The Hockey News]
  • Carey Price will not skate this week. [TSN]
  • Is “third-liner” Emil Heineman’s ceiling? [RDS]
  • Martin St. Louis is focused on “teaching” as he eases into his new job as Canadiens bench boss. [TSN (Video)]

Around the league and elsewhere

