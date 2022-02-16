Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Switching head coaches, trading winger Tyler Toffoli, and adding goalie Andrew Hammond point to a complete rebuild and tough times ahead. [Montreal Gazette]
- Grading the trade from both teams’ perspectives. [Daily Faceoff]
- The Toffoli trade is just the first step. [Montreal Gazette | La Presse]
- Nick Suzuki hopes that any rebuild is quick. [La Presse]
- What does the market look like after Toffoli’s ice-breaking deal? [32 Thoughts]
- Ben Chiarot could be moved within the next 7-10 days. [TSN]
- Who else could be moved as the Canadiens begin their sale? [La Presse | The Hockey News]
- Carey Price will not skate this week. [TSN]
- Is “third-liner” Emil Heineman’s ceiling? [RDS]
- Martin St. Louis is focused on “teaching” as he eases into his new job as Canadiens bench boss. [TSN (Video)]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Jaromir Jagr turns 50. [The Athletic]
- The Jack Eichel era in Vegas is about to begin. [The Hockey News]
- With Robin Lehner injured, the Vegas Golden Knights refuted rumours that they were interested in re-acquiring Marc-Andre Fleury. [NHL.com]
- Could a mid-season buyout window help spur more player movement? [The Hockey News]
