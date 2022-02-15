 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Habs Headlines: How both teams fared in the Tyler Toffoli trade

Breaking down the Toffoli trade, Cayden Primeau’s return to the Rocket, Eichel’s debut drawing near, the next installment of the Team USA/Team Canada women’s hockey rivalry, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • While both the Habs and their fans will miss Tyler Toffoli, the trade has benefits for both sides. [Sportsnet | ESPN | The Athletic]
  • In case you missed it, the return for Toffoli was prospect Emil Heinemman, Tyler Pitlick, and a protected first-round pick. [Yahoo Sports | NHL | CBC | Canadiens]
  • The cap crunch, Heineman, and the Habs’ other pieces heading into the trade deadline. [The Athletic]
  • Toffoli and Eichel were among the main topics discussed on this week’s 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
  • Julian McKenzie and Justin Cuthbert talk about the hire of Martin St. Louis and what he brings to the team. [Yahoo Sports]
  • St. Louis as seen by former teammates and coaches, Petry’s woes persist, Corey Schueneman, Lehkonen, Gallagher, and more. [The Athletic]
  • Cayden Primeau is glad to be back with the Rocket, and feels that he can get back into form by simplifying his game. [The Athletic]
  • Romanov chats and makes a Valentine. [Twitter]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Ontario is relaxing restrictions on sporting venues. [TSN]
  • Brad Treliving was very keen on getting Toffoli, who should be a good fit with the Flames. [Sportsnet | TSN | Sportsnet]
  • The rivalry between Team USA’s and Team Canada’s women’s hockey teams is one for the ages, and the next chapter will be written on Wednesday. [The Athletic]
  • Jack Eichel will make his debut with the Golden Knights on Wednesday. [TSN | Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet | NHL]
  • The Chinese team is having a far more respectable Olympic showing than many feared. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Auston Matthews has always been an excellent player, but he’s rounding into a leader as well. [Sportsnet]
  • The Senators are struggling, but they’re not giving up without a fight. [Sportsnet]

