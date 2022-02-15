Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- While both the Habs and their fans will miss Tyler Toffoli, the trade has benefits for both sides. [Sportsnet | ESPN | The Athletic]
- In case you missed it, the return for Toffoli was prospect Emil Heinemman, Tyler Pitlick, and a protected first-round pick. [Yahoo Sports | NHL | CBC | Canadiens]
- The cap crunch, Heineman, and the Habs’ other pieces heading into the trade deadline. [The Athletic]
- Toffoli and Eichel were among the main topics discussed on this week’s 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
- Julian McKenzie and Justin Cuthbert talk about the hire of Martin St. Louis and what he brings to the team. [Yahoo Sports]
- St. Louis as seen by former teammates and coaches, Petry’s woes persist, Corey Schueneman, Lehkonen, Gallagher, and more. [The Athletic]
- Cayden Primeau is glad to be back with the Rocket, and feels that he can get back into form by simplifying his game. [The Athletic]
- Romanov chats and makes a Valentine. [Twitter]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Ontario is relaxing restrictions on sporting venues. [TSN]
- Brad Treliving was very keen on getting Toffoli, who should be a good fit with the Flames. [Sportsnet | TSN | Sportsnet]
- The rivalry between Team USA’s and Team Canada’s women’s hockey teams is one for the ages, and the next chapter will be written on Wednesday. [The Athletic]
- Jack Eichel will make his debut with the Golden Knights on Wednesday. [TSN | Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet | NHL]
- The Chinese team is having a far more respectable Olympic showing than many feared. [Yahoo Sports]
- Auston Matthews has always been an excellent player, but he’s rounding into a leader as well. [Sportsnet]
- The Senators are struggling, but they’re not giving up without a fight. [Sportsnet]
