Monday Habs Headlines: Canadiens are already seeing progress under their new coach

In today’s links, in just three games the Habs are seeing gains under St. Louis, trade piece values, Canadiens are riding the longest losing streak since 1925, the possibility of a World Cup of Hockey, and more.

Washington Capitals v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Under their new coach, the Canadiens are already making gains and getting closer to some wins. [Sportsnet]
  • Looking at which Habs players could be on the move come trade deadline day and what they’ll want in return. [Sportsnet]
  • After being placed on IR on Sunday, it will be interesting to see what the trade strategy will be with Ben Chiarot. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Discussing Cole Caufield turning up the heat and possible prospects the Habs could take at the top of the draft such as Juraj Slafkovský. [TSN 690]
  • Despite a good effort, the Canadiens extended their losing streak to 10 on Sunday. The last time they saw a streak like this was during the 1925-26 season. [Journal de Montreal]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • J.T Miller credits Thatcher Demko for their win against the Toronto Maple Leafs thanks to his performance of the ages. [Sportsnet]
  • Five different Canadians found the back of the net in Team Canada’s 5-0 victory over Team China. [CBC]
  • The next meeting between the NHL and the players’ association is expected to be this week to discuss having a World Cup of Hockey in February 2024. [Sportsnet]
  • Ottawa Senators Austin Watson has been suspended two games for interference on Boston Bruins Jack Ahcan. [NHL]

More From Eyes On The Prize

