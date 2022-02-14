Monday Habs Headlines: Canadiens are already seeing progress under their new coach

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Under their new coach, the Canadiens are already making gains and getting closer to some wins. [Sportsnet]
- Looking at which Habs players could be on the move come trade deadline day and what they’ll want in return. [Sportsnet]
- After being placed on IR on Sunday, it will be interesting to see what the trade strategy will be with Ben Chiarot. [Journal de Montreal]
- Discussing Cole Caufield turning up the heat and possible prospects the Habs could take at the top of the draft such as Juraj Slafkovský. [TSN 690]
- Despite a good effort, the Canadiens extended their losing streak to 10 on Sunday. The last time they saw a streak like this was during the 1925-26 season. [Journal de Montreal]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- J.T Miller credits Thatcher Demko for their win against the Toronto Maple Leafs thanks to his performance of the ages. [Sportsnet]
- Five different Canadians found the back of the net in Team Canada’s 5-0 victory over Team China. [CBC]
- The next meeting between the NHL and the players’ association is expected to be this week to discuss having a World Cup of Hockey in February 2024. [Sportsnet]
- Ottawa Senators Austin Watson has been suspended two games for interference on Boston Bruins Jack Ahcan. [NHL]
