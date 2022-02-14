Bottom Six Minutes 48: The ups and downs of Jeff Petry

Another day, another Montreal Canadiens loss. Though the Tricolore again showed some of the fight that has present since their coaching change, it was the Buffalo Sabres leaving the Bell Centre with two points on Super Bowl Sunday with a 5-3 win. In a back-and-forth game, one of the players who helped the Habs take the lead in the second had a hand in sinking their ship in the third.

I am of course talking about the enigmatic Jeff Petry.

As part of a stellar second period for his team, he tied the game at two apiece with a blast from the point. It was his first goal in exactly one month, having last scored on January 13.

Jeff Petry with the clapper, and a little member's bounce on the way to tie the game for the #Habs again. pic.twitter.com/eGUqbzJ4t4 — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) February 13, 2022

He does get a fortuitous bounce on the way to the top shelf here, but he called for that puck. He saw a good opportunity to put one on goal, and he cashed in on it. The team played arguably their best 20 minutes of hockey in the second, and he was a major part of that. It looked like he was on his way to a pretty solid overall game.

But then you have his play on Jeff Skinner’s third goal of the afternoon.

Jeff Petry playing much better under the system that he said is much clearer pic.twitter.com/tnNr2n5eZ5 — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) February 13, 2022

Petry made a bad read, and his breakout pass ends up giving Skinner the partial break. To fix his own error, Petry elected for some reason to give Skinner a face wash as he moved in on goal. This sent Skinner tumbling to the ice and into Samuel Montembeault, knocking the goaltender as well as the puck into the net to make it 4-3 Buffalo.

The sheer lack of consistency from him this season gives credence to the idea that his time for decline has arrived. If that is the case, management should be listening intently to any trade offers coming in for him. He still has something to give to a contender, but his salary and inconsistent play could be an impediment to the rebuild in Montreal.

Those same things could also be impediments to trading him, but with reported widespread interest in his services, it seems a matter of when, not if he’ll be traded.

Click the play button below to listen to your full Bottom Six Minutes, which is also available on your podcast platform of choice. We have a small break coming up, as the Canadiens will next be in action against the St. Louis Blues this Thursday.