Canadiens vs. Sabres Top Six Minutes: Skinnered

Jeff Skinner potted four goals to run Montreal’s losing streak to 10 games.

By Patrik Bexell
Buffalo Sabres v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

  • No Hamburglar, now why should I watch this game, and no burgers on the ice after it. Damn!
  • Brittany Kennell with some sweet anthems, tough though, as the Super Bowl anthem is later today.

First Period:

  • First line Caufield!
  • No goal on the Montreal 3-on-1, so naturally...
  • ... 1-0 Buffalo, on the next play - a Jeff Skinner tip in.
  • Huge save from Montembeault on the breakaway.
  • The Sabres are looking good, even if they aint.
  • Caufield getting the looks, but no results yet.
  • Dahlin to the sin-bin for tripping Caufield, so schadenfreude would be Caufield scoring. However, Gallager takes an interference minor.
  • Some good chances for Montreal at the end of the period.

Second Period:

  • GOAL! Game is tied after a good start by the Canadiens - Mike Hoffman with a one timer!
  • Montreal continues the pressure after the goal.
  • Jake Evans takes one for the team with a massive block.
  • Power play Montreal, okay lets stay on the ice boys.
  • Caufield has a good chance, but his stick breaks when he shoots.
  • Jeff Skinner with his second. The first time Buffalo gets some sustained pressure.
  • Jeff Petry this time, great shot, that gets a deflection. We are tied, 2-2.
  • 58 seconds between the goals.
  • What a save; Montembeault somehow closes the door on a breakaway.
  • Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a Montreal lead. Miracles do happen on Super Bowl weekend!
  • 3-2, Armia after a nice Poehling feed from behind the net.
  • ¡Bastardos! 3-3, Skinner only gets an assist this time. Not sure that helps, though.
  • At least Goalofsson misses his chance.
  • An eventful period comes to an end.

Third Period:

  • Jeff Perty hold off Tage Thompson, who just falls on his but instead of scoring.
  • Montembeault behind his own net, that gave me a scare.
  • That Sabre goal will be challenged, right? Skinner gets his hattrick.
  • No challenge. Puck went off the skate. Petry didn’t do himself any favours there. He has been one of the best today otherwise.
  • Kulak hits the post with a rocket of a shot.
  • ... and Buffalo to the power play. It will be a bit over four and a half minutes left after it. At best.
  • Great poke check by Petry who saves a goal there.
  • Four-on-four hockey, make up call at best. The refs missed a terrible hit on Suzuki.
  • Gallagher gets the chance, but no goal.
  • Let’s leave a Sabre all alone infront of the net. Better yet, make it Jeff Skinner who gets his fourth of the night.
  • Curtain closes...

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Don’t try telling him he’s on the fourth line

2) There have been plenty of encouraging signs

1) A most elusive creature

