Canadiens vs. Sabres Top Six Minutes: Skinnered

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
- No Hamburglar, now why should I watch this game, and no burgers on the ice after it. Damn!
- Brittany Kennell with some sweet anthems, tough though, as the Super Bowl anthem is later today.
First Period:
- First line Caufield!
- No goal on the Montreal 3-on-1, so naturally...
- ... 1-0 Buffalo, on the next play - a Jeff Skinner tip in.
- Huge save from Montembeault on the breakaway.
- The Sabres are looking good, even if they aint.
- Caufield getting the looks, but no results yet.
- Dahlin to the sin-bin for tripping Caufield, so schadenfreude would be Caufield scoring. However, Gallager takes an interference minor.
- Some good chances for Montreal at the end of the period.
Second Period:
- GOAL! Game is tied after a good start by the Canadiens - Mike Hoffman with a one timer!
- Montreal continues the pressure after the goal.
- Jake Evans takes one for the team with a massive block.
- Power play Montreal, okay lets stay on the ice boys.
- Caufield has a good chance, but his stick breaks when he shoots.
- Jeff Skinner with his second. The first time Buffalo gets some sustained pressure.
- Jeff Petry this time, great shot, that gets a deflection. We are tied, 2-2.
- 58 seconds between the goals.
- What a save; Montembeault somehow closes the door on a breakaway.
- Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a Montreal lead. Miracles do happen on Super Bowl weekend!
- 3-2, Armia after a nice Poehling feed from behind the net.
- ¡Bastardos! 3-3, Skinner only gets an assist this time. Not sure that helps, though.
- At least Goalofsson misses his chance.
- An eventful period comes to an end.
Third Period:
- Jeff Perty hold off Tage Thompson, who just falls on his but instead of scoring.
- Montembeault behind his own net, that gave me a scare.
- That Sabre goal will be challenged, right? Skinner gets his hattrick.
- No challenge. Puck went off the skate. Petry didn’t do himself any favours there. He has been one of the best today otherwise.
- Kulak hits the post with a rocket of a shot.
- ... and Buffalo to the power play. It will be a bit over four and a half minutes left after it. At best.
- Great poke check by Petry who saves a goal there.
- Four-on-four hockey, make up call at best. The refs missed a terrible hit on Suzuki.
- Gallagher gets the chance, but no goal.
- Let’s leave a Sabre all alone infront of the net. Better yet, make it Jeff Skinner who gets his fourth of the night.
- Curtain closes...
