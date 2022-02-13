Canadiens vs. Sabres Top Six Minutes: Skinnered

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

No Hamburglar, now why should I watch this game, and no burgers on the ice after it. Damn!

Brittany Kennell with some sweet anthems, tough though, as the Super Bowl anthem is later today.

First Period:

First line Caufield!

No goal on the Montreal 3-on-1, so naturally...

... 1-0 Buffalo, on the next play - a Jeff Skinner tip in.

Huge save from Montembeault on the breakaway.

The Sabres are looking good, even if they aint.

Caufield getting the looks, but no results yet.

Dahlin to the sin-bin for tripping Caufield, so schadenfreude would be Caufield scoring. However, Gallager takes an interference minor.

Some good chances for Montreal at the end of the period.

Second Period:

GOAL! Game is tied after a good start by the Canadiens - Mike Hoffman with a one timer!

Montreal continues the pressure after the goal.

Jake Evans takes one for the team with a massive block.

Power play Montreal, okay lets stay on the ice boys.

Caufield has a good chance, but his stick breaks when he shoots.

Jeff Skinner with his second. The first time Buffalo gets some sustained pressure.

Jeff Petry this time, great shot, that gets a deflection. We are tied, 2-2.

58 seconds between the goals.

What a save; Montembeault somehow closes the door on a breakaway.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a Montreal lead. Miracles do happen on Super Bowl weekend!

3-2, Armia after a nice Poehling feed from behind the net.

¡Bastardos! 3-3, Skinner only gets an assist this time. Not sure that helps, though.

At least Goalofsson misses his chance.

An eventful period comes to an end.

Third Period:

Jeff Perty hold off Tage Thompson, who just falls on his but instead of scoring.

Montembeault behind his own net, that gave me a scare.

That Sabre goal will be challenged, right? Skinner gets his hattrick.

No challenge. Puck went off the skate. Petry didn’t do himself any favours there. He has been one of the best today otherwise.

Kulak hits the post with a rocket of a shot.

... and Buffalo to the power play. It will be a bit over four and a half minutes left after it. At best.

Great poke check by Petry who saves a goal there.

Four-on-four hockey, make up call at best. The refs missed a terrible hit on Suzuki.

Gallagher gets the chance, but no goal.

Let’s leave a Sabre all alone infront of the net. Better yet, make it Jeff Skinner who gets his fourth of the night.

Curtain closes...

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Don’t try telling him he’s on the fourth line

2) There have been plenty of encouraging signs

1) A most elusive creature