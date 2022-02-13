 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Habs Headlines: Six suitors for Chiarot

In today’s news, a group of teams showing interest in Chiarot, St. Louis’s impact on the team so far, Sean Farrell’s rapid development, and more.

By Justin Blades
New York Rangers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • There is plenty of interest from contenders in Ben Chiarot’s services:
  • Martin St. Louis is encouraged by the performances he’s seen so far. [Journal de Quebec]
  • St. Louis had been on the path to becoming a coach even in his playing days. [Tampa Bay Times]
  • There’s no question he’s the man in charge of the team now. [Radio-Canada]
  • What effects does a coaching change have on a team? [Sportsnet]
  • Cole Caufield is clearly enjoying playing under his new coach. [Journal de Montreal]
  • He wasn’t the only one who looked to St. Louis’s career for inspirtation; Paul Byron regarded him as a role model as well. [TVA Sports]
  • ‘Every time I look back on something, I realize I wasn’t quite as good as I thought I was. But, man, that’s a much better way to go through life than never thinking you’re good enough.’ Kent Hughes is bringing his confidence to his role as GM, and always aiming to get better. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Vincent Lecavalier may not be joining as an assistant general manager, but Kent Hughes still wants him in the organization in some capacity. [Daily Faceoff | Montreal Gazette]
  • Sean Farrell is taking another big step in his development in Beijing. [The Hockey News]
  • Cam Hillis has been on a whirlwind tour of the North American professional game this season. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Claude Julien details the injury that delayed his arrival to the Olympics: a punctured lung. [Yahoo! Sports]
  • Brad Marchand is appealing his six-game suspension. [TSN]
  • Kaapo Kakko will be out at least a month for the New York Rangers. [Blueshirt Banter]
  • The next discussions about a World Cup of Hockey for 2024 will take place this week. [Sportsnet]
  • Catch Canada’s final game of the Olympics’ preliminary round at 8 AM ET today.

