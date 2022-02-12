Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: Seconds away from picking up a point

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Early afternoon game today. That way we can either carry the joy of a good game into the rest of our day. Or drink to forget this season.

Let’s see how it all unfolds.

First period

Montembeault gets the nod to start today. May as well. We’d probably have seen him halfway through anyway.

Fear not, goaltenders! Reinforcements are coming in the form of Andrew Hammond.

1-0 for Columbus not even two minutes in. Let’s hope those reinforcements come sooner rather than later.

Pitlick and Chiarot trip over each other. This really isn’t off to an ideal start.

Anderson takes down Laine in true Anderson fashion.

At least Monty looks like he’s on his game after letting in that first goal. Because everyone else... is not.

Domi tries to pick a fight with Wideman but the refs quickly intervene. You do you, Domi.

While we’re not getting anywhere, this 4-on-4 is pretty fun.

Second period

Armia all alone has no choice but to take a shot, but it wasn’t a good one.

Anderson tries to tip it in but Merzlikins was ready for him.

A few more shots on goal might help our chances. Halfway through the second 12 SOG is just not cutting it. Thankfully Montembeault is dialed in since Columbus has double that.

Is it just me, or is Gallagher starting to look like Gallagher again?

Merzlikins comes out to play the puck, trips Byron in the process (no call on that btw), can’t get back to his net in time and... we miss the wide-open net.

We’re still only down by one. Marty, one of your inspirational speeches during intermission could turn this into a win.

Third period

CAUFIELD GOAL!! We’re finally on the board. Perhaps, Marty took my speech suggestion?

Habs are piling on the pressure and Clauge gets a good chance but misses the net.

I feel goal #2 coming (hopefully it’s from the Habs)

Anderson hits the inside of the iron so hard it moves the mesh but not a goal. I think that should count. Who’s with me?!

The Habs are really kicking it up a notch this period. They haven’t let up and it’s nice to see.

Byron heads down the tunnel after getting hit by Chiarot. I’m starting to think Chiarot is a double-agent.

Petry gets called for tripping and Columbus heads to the power play with 1:27 minutes left. I do not have a warm and fuzzy feeling about this.

Laine breaks our heart with 7.2 seconds left.

Perhaps Petry is the double agent.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) This is quite the visual

2) It’s nice to see some offensive play once more

1) We’re calling that three goals in two games