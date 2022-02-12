Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: Seconds away from picking up a point

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Early afternoon game today. That way we can either carry the joy of a good game into the rest of our day. Or drink to forget this season.
- Let’s see how it all unfolds.
First period
- Montembeault gets the nod to start today. May as well. We’d probably have seen him halfway through anyway.
- Fear not, goaltenders! Reinforcements are coming in the form of Andrew Hammond.
- 1-0 for Columbus not even two minutes in. Let’s hope those reinforcements come sooner rather than later.
- Pitlick and Chiarot trip over each other. This really isn’t off to an ideal start.
- Anderson takes down Laine in true Anderson fashion.
- At least Monty looks like he’s on his game after letting in that first goal. Because everyone else... is not.
- Domi tries to pick a fight with Wideman but the refs quickly intervene. You do you, Domi.
- While we’re not getting anywhere, this 4-on-4 is pretty fun.
Second period
- Armia all alone has no choice but to take a shot, but it wasn’t a good one.
- Anderson tries to tip it in but Merzlikins was ready for him.
- A few more shots on goal might help our chances. Halfway through the second 12 SOG is just not cutting it. Thankfully Montembeault is dialed in since Columbus has double that.
- Is it just me, or is Gallagher starting to look like Gallagher again?
- Merzlikins comes out to play the puck, trips Byron in the process (no call on that btw), can’t get back to his net in time and... we miss the wide-open net.
- We’re still only down by one. Marty, one of your inspirational speeches during intermission could turn this into a win.
Third period
- CAUFIELD GOAL!! We’re finally on the board. Perhaps, Marty took my speech suggestion?
- Habs are piling on the pressure and Clauge gets a good chance but misses the net.
- I feel goal #2 coming (hopefully it’s from the Habs)
- Anderson hits the inside of the iron so hard it moves the mesh but not a goal. I think that should count. Who’s with me?!
- The Habs are really kicking it up a notch this period. They haven’t let up and it’s nice to see.
- Byron heads down the tunnel after getting hit by Chiarot. I’m starting to think Chiarot is a double-agent.
- Petry gets called for tripping and Columbus heads to the power play with 1:27 minutes left. I do not have a warm and fuzzy feeling about this.
- Laine breaks our heart with 7.2 seconds left.
- Perhaps Petry is the double agent.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) This is quite the visual
2) It’s nice to see some offensive play once more
1) We’re calling that three goals in two games
