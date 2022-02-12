 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Blue Jackets Top Six Minutes: Seconds away from picking up a point

Montembeault was fantastic. The rest of the team didn’t catch up until the final period.

By Andrea
/ new
Columbus Blue Jackets v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • Early afternoon game today. That way we can either carry the joy of a good game into the rest of our day. Or drink to forget this season.
  • Let’s see how it all unfolds.

First period

  • Montembeault gets the nod to start today. May as well. We’d probably have seen him halfway through anyway.
  • Fear not, goaltenders! Reinforcements are coming in the form of Andrew Hammond.
  • 1-0 for Columbus not even two minutes in. Let’s hope those reinforcements come sooner rather than later.
  • Pitlick and Chiarot trip over each other. This really isn’t off to an ideal start.
  • Anderson takes down Laine in true Anderson fashion.
  • At least Monty looks like he’s on his game after letting in that first goal. Because everyone else... is not.
  • Domi tries to pick a fight with Wideman but the refs quickly intervene. You do you, Domi.
  • While we’re not getting anywhere, this 4-on-4 is pretty fun.

Second period

  • Armia all alone has no choice but to take a shot, but it wasn’t a good one.
  • Anderson tries to tip it in but Merzlikins was ready for him.
  • A few more shots on goal might help our chances. Halfway through the second 12 SOG is just not cutting it. Thankfully Montembeault is dialed in since Columbus has double that.
  • Is it just me, or is Gallagher starting to look like Gallagher again?
  • Merzlikins comes out to play the puck, trips Byron in the process (no call on that btw), can’t get back to his net in time and... we miss the wide-open net.
  • We’re still only down by one. Marty, one of your inspirational speeches during intermission could turn this into a win.

Third period

  • CAUFIELD GOAL!! We’re finally on the board. Perhaps, Marty took my speech suggestion?
  • Habs are piling on the pressure and Clauge gets a good chance but misses the net.
  • I feel goal #2 coming (hopefully it’s from the Habs)
  • Anderson hits the inside of the iron so hard it moves the mesh but not a goal. I think that should count. Who’s with me?!
  • The Habs are really kicking it up a notch this period. They haven’t let up and it’s nice to see.
  • Byron heads down the tunnel after getting hit by Chiarot. I’m starting to think Chiarot is a double-agent.
  • Petry gets called for tripping and Columbus heads to the power play with 1:27 minutes left. I do not have a warm and fuzzy feeling about this.
  • Laine breaks our heart with 7.2 seconds left.
  • Perhaps Petry is the double agent.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) This is quite the visual

2) It’s nice to see some offensive play once more

1) We’re calling that three goals in two games

In This Stream

2021-22 Game 47: Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

View all 5 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...