 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Habs Headlines: Meeting Martin

In today’s links, Martin St. Louis speaks to the media for the first time as Canadiens head coach, Sean Farrell impresses in Beijing, and Dave Tippett is fired in Edmonton.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Washington Capitals v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Martin St. Louis once again heads into the unknown with skeptics at his heels. [Sportsnet]
  • The new head coach of the Canadiens is excited for this opportunity. [ESPN]
  • St. Louis believes that the Montreal Canadiens need to ‘have fun’ and get re-inspired. [CTV Montreal]
  • The Hall of Fame forward brings ‘a will, a mindset, a mental toughness’ to his new post. [NHL.com]
  • Despite holding the interim tag, St. Louis has every intention of being the Montreal Canadiens head coach for “a long time.” [The Athletic]
  • From prep hockey to the NHL: Get to know how St. Louis’ mind works. [The Athletic]
  • The former NHL forward expressed his preference for ‘concepts’, not ‘systems’. [La Presse]
  • The Canadiens are betting on St. Louis to prove himself in his first professional coaching venture. [Sportsnet]
  • For Philippe Cantin, St. Louis’ presser brought a sense of hope not seen for a Quebec-based team since Felipe Alou and the Montreal Expos. [La Presse]
  • Some, however, are upset that the QMJHL was bypassed in this hiring process. [Le Soleil]
  • Sean Farrell played an integral role in Team USA’s win over China at the 2022 Winter Olympics. [Sportsnet]
  • It’s hard to not draw parallels between St. Louis and Cole Caufield. [RDS]
  • The top trade targets for Jeff Petry. [The Hockey News (Video)]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • How Stanley Cup champions are built: Inside the grind of a Tampa Bay Lightning scout’s life. [The Athletic]
  • Is fighting in the NHL simply ‘part of the game’ or is it taboo? The answer: Yes. [The Athletic]
  • The Vancouver Canucks have hired Cammi Granato as an assistant general manager. [ESPN]
  • The Arizona Coyotes will play their home games at Arizona State University’s new 5,000-seat arena from 2022-23 through 2024-25, with an option for the 2025-26 campaign. [Sportsnet]
  • ‘Try to get the puck to Pou’: the oral history of Marie-Philip Poulin. [Sportsnet]
  • After firing head coach Dave Tippett, what’s next for the Edmonton Oilers? [TSN]
  • With the departures of Tippett and Dominique Ducharme, who’s next? [The Hockey News]
  • Claude Julien is set to return as head coach of the Canadian men’s Olympic team. [Sportsnet]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...