Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Martin St. Louis once again heads into the unknown with skeptics at his heels. [Sportsnet]
- The new head coach of the Canadiens is excited for this opportunity. [ESPN]
- St. Louis believes that the Montreal Canadiens need to ‘have fun’ and get re-inspired. [CTV Montreal]
- The Hall of Fame forward brings ‘a will, a mindset, a mental toughness’ to his new post. [NHL.com]
- Despite holding the interim tag, St. Louis has every intention of being the Montreal Canadiens head coach for “a long time.” [The Athletic]
- From prep hockey to the NHL: Get to know how St. Louis’ mind works. [The Athletic]
- The former NHL forward expressed his preference for ‘concepts’, not ‘systems’. [La Presse]
- The Canadiens are betting on St. Louis to prove himself in his first professional coaching venture. [Sportsnet]
- For Philippe Cantin, St. Louis’ presser brought a sense of hope not seen for a Quebec-based team since Felipe Alou and the Montreal Expos. [La Presse]
- Some, however, are upset that the QMJHL was bypassed in this hiring process. [Le Soleil]
- Sean Farrell played an integral role in Team USA’s win over China at the 2022 Winter Olympics. [Sportsnet]
- It’s hard to not draw parallels between St. Louis and Cole Caufield. [RDS]
- The top trade targets for Jeff Petry. [The Hockey News (Video)]
Around the league and elsewhere
- How Stanley Cup champions are built: Inside the grind of a Tampa Bay Lightning scout’s life. [The Athletic]
- Is fighting in the NHL simply ‘part of the game’ or is it taboo? The answer: Yes. [The Athletic]
- The Vancouver Canucks have hired Cammi Granato as an assistant general manager. [ESPN]
- The Arizona Coyotes will play their home games at Arizona State University’s new 5,000-seat arena from 2022-23 through 2024-25, with an option for the 2025-26 campaign. [Sportsnet]
- ‘Try to get the puck to Pou’: the oral history of Marie-Philip Poulin. [Sportsnet]
- After firing head coach Dave Tippett, what’s next for the Edmonton Oilers? [TSN]
- With the departures of Tippett and Dominique Ducharme, who’s next? [The Hockey News]
- Claude Julien is set to return as head coach of the Canadian men’s Olympic team. [Sportsnet]
