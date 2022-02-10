 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canadiens vs. Capitals Top Six Minutes: What a difference a day makes

A glimpse of the fun St. Louis is talking about.

By Andrea
Washington Capitals v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Pre-game

  • During his press conference today, Marty St. Louis said, “If anything this team needs right now, it’s to have fun. When these guys were in pee-wee they had fun, so I’m probably the most qualified guy right now.”
  • I’m so on board with having a little fun. Let’s do it!

First period

  • Toffoli with the best chance so far but was forced to attempt a backhand and fumbled.
  • Snively picks up a juicy rebound and opens the scoring with his first NHL goal.
  • Twenty seconds later and it’s 2-0.
  • You signed up for this, Marty.
  • We did well on the PK, let’s see if we can get it done on the PP.
  • My god, this looks like total chaos.
  • Caufield passes to Poehling who drives to the net but no luck.
  • Romanov with a ping off the post to end the period.

Second period

  • Suzuki works to settle a bouncing puck while heading towards the net and actually almost gets it in the net.
  • Instead, it’s the Capitals who score... again.
  • Twenty-nine seconds later Anderson passes to Pitlick who’s hanging out in front of the net and we’re on the board!
  • Snively gets his second of the night and our teensy-tiny bit of hope is squashed.
  • When is the fun going to start?
  • Here comes Montembeault whether he likes it or not.
  • Backstrom gets called for cross-checking Toffoli who is not happy.
  • At least the shots are even at 19 (yes, I’m grasping)
  • Byron almost picks up a shorty. Almost.
  • CAUFIELD POWER-PLAY GOAL!!! Look out now, Caps.

Third period

  • Habs piling on the pressure right out of the gate. Well, this is kinda fun.
  • Armia gets Fehervary thrown in the box for tripping.
  • Time for a little 4-on-4 action.
  • We’re past the halfway mark and shots are 38-21... for the Habs.
  • Armia off the post! I smell another goal coming.
  • I don’t remember the last time I saw this much fight in this team.
  • There’s the goal and it’s a CAUFIELD GOAL!!
  • Offside challenge coming against Toffoli. And goal denied. Well, I’m in denial. I’m counting it.
  • Suzuki so close with the one-timer with three minutes left.
  • Caps take advantage of an empty net to make it 5-2.
  • Marty might be onto something with this fun thing.
  • I don’t care, I’m counting this as a win.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Two massive doses of confidence for the player who needed it most

2) Priority number one

1) It really helps to come into the game with zero goals I find

