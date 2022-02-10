Canadiens vs. Capitals Top Six Minutes: What a difference a day makes

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

During his press conference today, Marty St. Louis said, “If anything this team needs right now, it’s to have fun. When these guys were in pee-wee they had fun, so I’m probably the most qualified guy right now.”

I’m so on board with having a little fun. Let’s do it!

First period

Toffoli with the best chance so far but was forced to attempt a backhand and fumbled.

Snively picks up a juicy rebound and opens the scoring with his first NHL goal.

Twenty seconds later and it’s 2-0.

You signed up for this, Marty.

We did well on the PK, let’s see if we can get it done on the PP.

My god, this looks like total chaos.

Caufield passes to Poehling who drives to the net but no luck.

Romanov with a ping off the post to end the period.

Second period

Suzuki works to settle a bouncing puck while heading towards the net and actually almost gets it in the net.

Instead, it’s the Capitals who score... again.

Twenty-nine seconds later Anderson passes to Pitlick who’s hanging out in front of the net and we’re on the board!

Snively gets his second of the night and our teensy-tiny bit of hope is squashed.

When is the fun going to start?

Here comes Montembeault whether he likes it or not.

Backstrom gets called for cross-checking Toffoli who is not happy.

At least the shots are even at 19 (yes, I’m grasping)

Byron almost picks up a shorty. Almost.

CAUFIELD POWER-PLAY GOAL!!! Look out now, Caps.

Third period

Habs piling on the pressure right out of the gate. Well, this is kinda fun.

Armia gets Fehervary thrown in the box for tripping.

Time for a little 4-on-4 action.

We’re past the halfway mark and shots are 38-21... for the Habs.

Armia off the post! I smell another goal coming.

I don’t remember the last time I saw this much fight in this team.

There’s the goal and it’s a CAUFIELD GOAL!!

Offside challenge coming against Toffoli. And goal denied. Well, I’m in denial. I’m counting it.

Suzuki so close with the one-timer with three minutes left.

Caps take advantage of an empty net to make it 5-2.

Marty might be onto something with this fun thing.

I don’t care, I’m counting this as a win.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Two massive doses of confidence for the player who needed it most

2) Priority number one

1) It really helps to come into the game with zero goals I find