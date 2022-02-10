Canadiens vs. Capitals Top Six Minutes: What a difference a day makes

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- During his press conference today, Marty St. Louis said, “If anything this team needs right now, it’s to have fun. When these guys were in pee-wee they had fun, so I’m probably the most qualified guy right now.”
- I’m so on board with having a little fun. Let’s do it!
First period
- Toffoli with the best chance so far but was forced to attempt a backhand and fumbled.
- Snively picks up a juicy rebound and opens the scoring with his first NHL goal.
- Twenty seconds later and it’s 2-0.
- You signed up for this, Marty.
- We did well on the PK, let’s see if we can get it done on the PP.
- My god, this looks like total chaos.
- Caufield passes to Poehling who drives to the net but no luck.
- Romanov with a ping off the post to end the period.
Second period
- Suzuki works to settle a bouncing puck while heading towards the net and actually almost gets it in the net.
- Instead, it’s the Capitals who score... again.
- Twenty-nine seconds later Anderson passes to Pitlick who’s hanging out in front of the net and we’re on the board!
- Snively gets his second of the night and our teensy-tiny bit of hope is squashed.
- When is the fun going to start?
- Here comes Montembeault whether he likes it or not.
- Backstrom gets called for cross-checking Toffoli who is not happy.
- At least the shots are even at 19 (yes, I’m grasping)
- Byron almost picks up a shorty. Almost.
- CAUFIELD POWER-PLAY GOAL!!! Look out now, Caps.
Third period
- Habs piling on the pressure right out of the gate. Well, this is kinda fun.
- Armia gets Fehervary thrown in the box for tripping.
- Time for a little 4-on-4 action.
- We’re past the halfway mark and shots are 38-21... for the Habs.
- Armia off the post! I smell another goal coming.
- I don’t remember the last time I saw this much fight in this team.
- There’s the goal and it’s a CAUFIELD GOAL!!
- Offside challenge coming against Toffoli. And goal denied. Well, I’m in denial. I’m counting it.
- Suzuki so close with the one-timer with three minutes left.
- Caps take advantage of an empty net to make it 5-2.
- Marty might be onto something with this fun thing.
- I don’t care, I’m counting this as a win.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Two massive doses of confidence for the player who needed it most
2) Priority number one
1) It really helps to come into the game with zero goals I find
Loading comments...