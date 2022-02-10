 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Habs Headlines: Swapping out the Canadiens’ bench boss

In today’s links, goodbye Ducharme hello St. Louis, Hughes is looking to build a positive and offensive team, could Toffoli go to Calgary, Rask retires, and more.

  • Bench boss changes came on Wednesday as the Canadiens waved goodbye to Dominique Ducharme and hello to Martin St. Louis as interim head coach. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Some people seem to think that there’s a good possibility that Tyler Toffoli will end up with the Calgary Flames this season. [Flames Nation]
  • Kent Hughes wants his team to start feeling happy again and it starts from the top. [The Athletic]
  • Luke Richardson backs up Josh Anderson’s frustrations and suggests Jeff Petry simplify his game. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are looking to build a fast, offensive team and that includes revamping defence. [The Hockey Writers]
  • With the news of the Canadiens' new interim head coach breaking, Roberto Luongo wasn’t long sharing this classic.

  • The Ottawa Senators have a lot stacked against them at the moment so how are they 5-2-1 in their last eight games? [Sportsnet]
  • Twenty-six-year-old Josh Ho-Sang has become the x-factor for Team Canada and is proving he’s NHL-caliber. [CBC]
  • Brad Marchand was offered an in-person hearing with the NHL Player Safety on Wednesday for throwing punches at Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. [ESPN]
  • Tuukka Rask came back to the Bruins just in time to retire after 15 seasons with the team.

