Thursday Habs Headlines: Swapping out the Canadiens’ bench boss

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Bench boss changes came on Wednesday as the Canadiens waved goodbye to Dominique Ducharme and hello to Martin St. Louis as interim head coach. [Montreal Gazette]
- Some people seem to think that there’s a good possibility that Tyler Toffoli will end up with the Calgary Flames this season. [Flames Nation]
- Kent Hughes wants his team to start feeling happy again and it starts from the top. [The Athletic]
- Luke Richardson backs up Josh Anderson’s frustrations and suggests Jeff Petry simplify his game. [Journal de Montreal]
- Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are looking to build a fast, offensive team and that includes revamping defence. [The Hockey Writers]
- With the news of the Canadiens' new interim head coach breaking, Roberto Luongo wasn’t long sharing this classic.
The new head coach of the @CanadiensMTL and some fans pic.twitter.com/uwCSccO5x2— Strombone (@strombone1) February 9, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Ottawa Senators have a lot stacked against them at the moment so how are they 5-2-1 in their last eight games? [Sportsnet]
- Twenty-six-year-old Josh Ho-Sang has become the x-factor for Team Canada and is proving he’s NHL-caliber. [CBC]
- Brad Marchand was offered an in-person hearing with the NHL Player Safety on Wednesday for throwing punches at Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. [ESPN]
- Tuukka Rask came back to the Bruins just in time to retire after 15 seasons with the team.
A statement from Tuukka Rask.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/Lae4E8rLfI— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 9, 2022
