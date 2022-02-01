 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Lessons in Resilience

Byron’s young teammates could learn a lot from his resilience, Price’s future, the Habs’ future, Stamkos, EKane, updates to COVID-19 protocols and more in today’s links

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Paul Byron’s teammates (especially the younger ones) can learn from his resilience. [Sportsnet]
  • Carey Price’s future is uncertain, but he still projects the calm that the Habs have always relied on. [NHL]
  • Thoughts on luck and the trade deadline, Pascal Vincent, and Ryan Poehling and company. [The Athletic]
  • The Canadiens are going to be open to anything going forward. [TSN]
  • Louis-Philip Guindon is living his dream with the Rocket. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Should the Habs have claimed Aaron Dell? [TVA]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Former Blackhawks Eddie Olczyk, Marian Hossa, and Patrick Sharp will be assisting in the GM search. [TSN | TVA]
  • Former Maple Leafs coach Mike Nykoluk is dead at 87. [TSN]
  • Why Henrik Lundqvist is a lock for the Hall of Fame. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Sarah Fillier and Cara Harvey are among the bright lights of the next generation of female hockey players. [NBC Sports]
  • The NHL and NHLPA issue an update on the league’s COVID protocol. [NHL]
  • Hayley Wickenheiser is incredibly busy, but always finds time to shoot the puck. [TSN]
  • Blake Bolden talks mentoring, scouting, and more. [The Hockey News]
  • The Cup contenders have already separated from the pack. [TSN]
  • We now have an idea of what the All-Star festivities are going to look like. [Yahoo Sports | NBC Sports | NHL | ESPN]
  • The Coyotes’ plans for their temporary home mean that the league will have to continue to make up the financial difference. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Jake Muzzin will miss two games with a concussion. [Sportsnet]
  • Steven Stamkos isn’t exactly underrated, but he is overshadowed. [NBC Sports]
  • Jordan Greenway signs a three year extension with the Wild. [Yahoo Sports]
  • The Flames mostly agree, Johnny Gaudreau is their most interesting teammate. [Sportsnet]
  • The addition of Evander Kane means the Oilers can ice a more even team. [Sportsnet]

