Tuesday Habs Headlines: Lessons in Resilience

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Paul Byron’s teammates (especially the younger ones) can learn from his resilience. [Sportsnet]
- Carey Price’s future is uncertain, but he still projects the calm that the Habs have always relied on. [NHL]
- Thoughts on luck and the trade deadline, Pascal Vincent, and Ryan Poehling and company. [The Athletic]
- The Canadiens are going to be open to anything going forward. [TSN]
- Louis-Philip Guindon is living his dream with the Rocket. [Montreal Gazette]
- Should the Habs have claimed Aaron Dell? [TVA]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Former Blackhawks Eddie Olczyk, Marian Hossa, and Patrick Sharp will be assisting in the GM search. [TSN | TVA]
- Former Maple Leafs coach Mike Nykoluk is dead at 87. [TSN]
- Why Henrik Lundqvist is a lock for the Hall of Fame. [Yahoo Sports]
- Sarah Fillier and Cara Harvey are among the bright lights of the next generation of female hockey players. [NBC Sports]
- The NHL and NHLPA issue an update on the league’s COVID protocol. [NHL]
- Hayley Wickenheiser is incredibly busy, but always finds time to shoot the puck. [TSN]
- Blake Bolden talks mentoring, scouting, and more. [The Hockey News]
- The Cup contenders have already separated from the pack. [TSN]
- We now have an idea of what the All-Star festivities are going to look like. [Yahoo Sports | NBC Sports | NHL | ESPN]
- The Coyotes’ plans for their temporary home mean that the league will have to continue to make up the financial difference. [Yahoo Sports]
- Jake Muzzin will miss two games with a concussion. [Sportsnet]
- Steven Stamkos isn’t exactly underrated, but he is overshadowed. [NBC Sports]
- Jordan Greenway signs a three year extension with the Wild. [Yahoo Sports]
- The Flames mostly agree, Johnny Gaudreau is their most interesting teammate. [Sportsnet]
- The addition of Evander Kane means the Oilers can ice a more even team. [Sportsnet]
