Thursday Habs Headlines: Johnathan Kovacevic doesn’t rattle easily

In today’s links, Kovacevic’s mental strength, Marie-Philip Poulin makes history, just call Edmundson Music Man, Stamkos joins the 1000-point club, and more.

Montreal Canadiens v Seattle Kraken Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Johnathan Kovacevic is strong in the mental strength department and isn’t a guy who is easily rattled by mistakes. [Sportsnet]
  • Marie-Philip Poulin has been named Canada’s top athlete of the year, making her the first women’s hockey player to take home the 2022 Northern Star Award. [CBC]
  • Joel Edmundson has taken on the role of DJ in the Canadiens’ locker room. [Montreal Gazette]
  • A progress report on Canadiens prospects developing in the NCAA and Europe. [Sportsnet]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Steven Stamkos is now part of the 1,000-point club, earning him a spot amongst the NHL’s all-time elite. [Sportsnet]
  • Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon will be out for four weeks due to an upper-body injury. [NHL]
  • Twenty games in with just one goal under his belt, Edmonton Oilers’ Jesse Puljujärvi is starting to feel like he just doesn’t “have it”. [Sportsnet]
  • Alex Pietrangelo will be away from the Vegas Golden Knights indefinitely due to an illness in the family. [TSN]
  • The Los Angeles Kings agreed to loan rookie defenceman Brandt Clarke to Canada for the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship. [TSN]

