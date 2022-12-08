Thursday Habs Headlines: Johnathan Kovacevic doesn’t rattle easily

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Johnathan Kovacevic is strong in the mental strength department and isn’t a guy who is easily rattled by mistakes. [Sportsnet]
- Marie-Philip Poulin has been named Canada’s top athlete of the year, making her the first women’s hockey player to take home the 2022 Northern Star Award. [CBC]
- Joel Edmundson has taken on the role of DJ in the Canadiens’ locker room. [Montreal Gazette]
- A progress report on Canadiens prospects developing in the NCAA and Europe. [Sportsnet]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Steven Stamkos is now part of the 1,000-point club, earning him a spot amongst the NHL’s all-time elite. [Sportsnet]
- Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon will be out for four weeks due to an upper-body injury. [NHL]
- Twenty games in with just one goal under his belt, Edmonton Oilers’ Jesse Puljujärvi is starting to feel like he just doesn’t “have it”. [Sportsnet]
- Alex Pietrangelo will be away from the Vegas Golden Knights indefinitely due to an illness in the family. [TSN]
- The Los Angeles Kings agreed to loan rookie defenceman Brandt Clarke to Canada for the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship. [TSN]
