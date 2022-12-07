Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Sean Monahan’s positive start to 2022-23 has people wondering whether the Habs might re-sign him rather than trade him or allow him to become a free agent. [The Hockey News]
- Owen Beck’s invitation to Team Canada’s training camp as an 18-year-old is a great sign for the prospect. [La Presse]
- Martin St-Louis demonstrated a lot of restraint in his comments after a frustrating loss to the Vancouver Canucks. [The Athletic]
- Despite the better than expected start, not everyone is punching at or above their weight for the Canadiens. [The Hockey Writers]
- Seattle Thunderbirds centre and Canadiens prospect Jared Davidson considers the city his “second home”. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Carey Price’s association with the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights is prompting reactions from Quebec’s National Assembly. [La Presse]
- The manner in which Price has presented his comments have presented a nightmare for the Canadiens organization. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- A superstar stopper can inflate a team’s record. If he regresses the next year, the team drops in the standings and the coach’s seat gets hot. [Daily Faceoff]
- The top five potential trade assets for the Chicago Blackhawks not named Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews. [The Hockey News]
- Five players on discount contracts that are paying dividends for their teams. [The Hockey News]
- Kris Letang skated in full gear on Tuesday, a little over a week after he was reported to have suffered a stroke. [RDS]
- Marc Crawford talks about the secrets to successful special teams. [NHL.com]
