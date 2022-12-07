Montreal @ Seattle Top Six Minutes: Cracking the Kraken

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

4-0 became 4-5 became 6-5 became 6-6 and a loss in the shootout.

Can we hope for a similarly action packed evening ce soir?

I sincerely doubt it.

All hail Michael Pezzetta, who scored his very first goal of the season last night.

Now it’s your turn, Joel Armia!

Shane Wright will probably score tonight, won’t he?

First period

The irony.

Montreal spends two full minutes of power play time not being able to even get set up in offensive zone.

As soon as Adam Larsson gets back on the ice again, the Habs calm down and immediately get set up for a shot.

Why does this team have such a problem when they are one man extra on the ice?

Woohoo! Jhohnhathahn Kovacevic with his very first NHL goal.

Bring that puck home to your momma, boy. You deserve it.

Shane Wright will probably score tonight, won’t he?

I gotta stop making these stupid predictions, for crying out loud.

Second period

Only four shots for the Habs in that first period.

Not that surprising. It is the last game of a four-game roadtrip and they’re playing back-to-back facing a quality opponent.

Habs back on top!

Suzuki to Caufield. Have we heard it before? Keep ‘em comin’, boys!

KEEP ‘EM COMIN’, BOYS!

Two goals in seven seconds for Montreal.

Josh Anderson makes it three goals in six shots for the Canadiens.

The Kraken are doing surpisingly well for a team which doesn’t currently have a goalie above .900.

Slaf with an assist on that Anderson goal. He now has eight points in 21 games. Pretty decent for the first overall pick.

No please God no. Not another power play.

Thanks, Michael Matheson. Making it 4-on-4 almost immediately.

We don’t want any man advantage. We want even strength.

Cause with even strength, the Habs score. Evans to Edmundson to Rem Pitlick. 4-1 Montreal.

The Canadiens tally after two periods? Eight shots. Four goals.

And then Jared McCann makes it 4-2 with 0.1 seconds left. Is this another momentum swing for the home side? It wouldn’t surprise me.

Third period

Montreal closing in on ten shots on net as we approach the halfway mark of period three.

Martin Jones has now crawled his way uo above a .500 save percentage.

“You have to appreciate the small victories in life.”

Eleven shots on net. Now that’s almost respectable.

Oh no, not another power play.

It’s beginning to taste alot like road win. Everywhere you go.

Take a look at 14 and Cole, they’re glistening in their roles. With candy canes and silver lanes that glow.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) We haven’t heard any criticisms about his contract lately

2) It’s nice to have some informative intermission content

1) The most important first NHL goal scored in this game