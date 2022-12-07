Adam Engström named to Sweden’s preliminary WJC squad

Adam Engström has been named in the preliminary squad for Sweden’s World Junior Championship challenge. There will be cuts to Sweden’s squad before the final roster is handed in. However, Engström has taken quite a few leaps forward this season, from being thought of as a leader on Rögles U20 team to a top four deployment with Rögle’s SHL team.

Engström has four (3+1) points in 21 games in SHL this season, and in the Champions Hockey League, Engström has played seven games with a goal and an assist. The step up from U20’s in Sweden to the professional ranks has been a revelation, and Engström might be one of, if not the, most underrated prospect in the Canadiens system.

One defender will be cut from the squad before the tournament starts, with Simon Edvinsson, Elias Salomonsson and Mattias Hävelid all out, Adam Engström should be a shoe in for the Sweden roster in Canada.

Update: Eyes on the Prize reached out to Adam Engström to hear from him in his own words about the selection. It was an elated Engström that answered. He starts, “It is sick to represent Sweden in the World Juniors. It will be great fun. It is a childhood dream coming true.”

In regards to the fact that one defender will be cut from the team before the opening game Engström said “I don’t feel secure [to get into the team], I will go to camp and play my game and then we get to see where it takes me.”

Full squad: