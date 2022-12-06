Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] It’s another late go-ahead goal from Josh Anderson He’s making a habit of this. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Dec 6, 2022, 1:03am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] It’s another late go-ahead goal from Josh Anderson Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images It’s Montreal’s turn to make a comeback. Josh Anderson will get credit, but it's a Quinn Hughes own goal to make it 6-5 Habs! pic.twitter.com/xgxCZ6juVT— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) December 6, 2022 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 25: Montreal Canadiens @ Vancouver Canucks TSM: Let’s never speak of this game again [Highlight] It’s another late go-ahead goal from Josh Anderson [Highlight] Christian Dvorak ties the game late in the third View all 9 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: Let’s never speak of this game again [Highlight] Christian Dvorak ties the game late in the third [Highlight] Pezzetta scores Habs’ fourth goal of the period [Highlight] Sean Monahan scores on the power play [Highlight] Nick Suzuki’s shot overpowers Spencer Martin [Highlight] Cole Caufield opens the scoring in Vancouver Loading comments...
Loading comments...