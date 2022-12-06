Canadiens @ Canucks Top Six Minutes: Let’s never speak of this game again

Pre-game thoughts
- There is no sane reason that this game needs to start at 10:30pm ET, it’s as offensive as the 11pm start during the covid season.
- At least my energy drink tastes like sour gummy bears, that’s a nice plus.
- I think we’re going to see another great game from Sean Monahan, and hopefully by proxy Juraj Slafkovsky.
- Also Jordan Harris goal?
First Period
- It took less than a minute for Craig Button to begin screaming.
- Samuel Montembeault looks to be in for a long night based on the start of this game folks.
- HOLY GOD MONTY.
- Hey they finally got a shot on goal!
- COLE CAUFIELD WILL NOT REGRESS TODAY!
- I cannot stand that hit from Luke Schenn on Slafkovsky, and I wish Arber Xhekaj would have picked his spot for after Schenn gets out of the box.
- Well, Joel Armia is playing I guess?
- Good lord is that Josh Anderson killing a penalty?
- That pass from Kaiden Guhle was obscene and I want to watch it on repeat forever.
- Also Nick Suzuki is good at hockey.
- The price for Sean Monahan keeps going up every single game, and I think that’s beautiful.
- What in the name of Maurice Richard is going on?!
- Jordan Harris is absolutely on one tonight, what a first period for the rookie!
- Ending the period with a big reverse hit by Guhle? Sure why not!
Second Period
- It’s been nearly a minute and the Habs haven’t scored, what gives?
- Some folks say Colin Delia is still spinning to this very day.
- Why is Luke Schenn so mad at all the Habs?
- I for one, would like to see a first NHL goal for Jonathan Kovacevic.
- Ooooo good to see the PowerHorse revving up in this one.
- HOLY FULL MONTY.
- If I were the Canucks I would simply retire after getting cooked for a whole minute in the OZ by Michael Pezzetta.
- OEL might wanna consider surgery now, considering Jake Evans stole his ankles.
- Well, they had to score one eventually.
- Okay guys, can we not do the “blowing a four goal lead” thing?
- That’s not how you want to see a team leave a period when they entered it with a four goal advantage.
Third Period
- Let’s try scoring a fifth goal here Habs!
- Let’s try getting a shot on goal here Habs!
- Oh, or not.
- Josh Anderson cannot buy a goal to say his life, my god.
- I guess you can shatter Christian Dvorak’s stick on a faceoff and it’s not a penalty.
- This isn’t fun anymore!
- Sort of feels like the fifth Canucks goal is inevitable.
- Jake, I love ya bud but you have to finish that chance.
- And then Montembeault for as good as he’s been all night blows it.
- With the way this game has gone I am very excited to see how the Habs play on a back to back in Seattle tomorrow.
- Dear god it’s 1am, why did I put myself through this?
- I HAVE ALWAYS BELIEVED IN CHRISTIAN DVORAK.
- WHAT IS GOING ON, HABS LEAD 6-5!
- The Habs, never doing things the easy way with a late penalty kill now.
- I am again asking for a goalie goal from the Habs please.
- ...
- Joel Edmundson, what are you doing?
- Sure, why not overtime!
Overtime
- Cole, please score quickly.
- Matheson falls/is tripped and the Canucks win it.
- I can’t tell if I’m happy it’s over or furious that the Habs blew this game to a legitimately terrible team in the Canucks.
- Onto Seattle I suppose.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) They were actually trying to score goals
2) He’s an important cog in this machine
1) A three-point game may have saved this marriage
