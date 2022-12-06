Tuesday Habs Headlines: Habs prospects competing for a spot at the 2023 World Junior Championship

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Owen Beck, Riley Kidney and Joshua Roy will be competing for a roster spot with Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. [Canadiens]
- Brendan Gallagher will be out for at least two weeks with a lower-body injury. [Canadiens]
- The Canadiens said that Carey Price didn’t know about the 1989 Polytechnique Massacre when he posted a photo of himself with a gun in support of a gun lobby group. [CBC]
- Fans could witness the first battle between Juraj Slafkovsky and Shane Wright on Tuesday night. [Journal de Montreal]
- Arber Xhekaj leads, Nick Suzuki shines, and Jake Allen steals. [RDS]
- The Edmonton Oilers could be eyeing Joel Edmundson for their blueline. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Brock Boeser’s representatives received permission to talk about a possible trade so what does that mean for his future with the Vancouver Canucks? [The Hockey News]
- Ottawa Senators’ Artem Zub is expected to be out for three to four weeks with a jaw injury after being hit in the face by a puck during Friday’s matchup against the New York Rangers. [Sportsnet]
- After sustaining a concussion on November 4, the chances are slim that Jakub Voracek will be playing with the Columbus Blue Jackets again this season. [NHL]
- The Colorado Avalanche placed Alex Galchenyuk and Jayson Megna on waivers on Monday. [TSN]
Loading comments...