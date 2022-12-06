 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Habs prospects competing for a spot at the 2023 World Junior Championship

In today’s links, Habs prospects invited to WJC camp, the unfortunate timing of Price’s gun control post, a possible Slafkovsky-Wright showdown, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Owen Beck, Riley Kidney and Joshua Roy will be competing for a roster spot with Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. [Canadiens]
  • Brendan Gallagher will be out for at least two weeks with a lower-body injury. [Canadiens]
  • The Canadiens said that Carey Price didn’t know about the 1989 Polytechnique Massacre when he posted a photo of himself with a gun in support of a gun lobby group. [CBC]
  • Fans could witness the first battle between Juraj Slafkovsky and Shane Wright on Tuesday night. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Arber Xhekaj leads, Nick Suzuki shines, and Jake Allen steals. [RDS]
  • The Edmonton Oilers could be eyeing Joel Edmundson for their blueline. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Brock Boeser’s representatives received permission to talk about a possible trade so what does that mean for his future with the Vancouver Canucks? [The Hockey News]
  • Ottawa Senators’ Artem Zub is expected to be out for three to four weeks with a jaw injury after being hit in the face by a puck during Friday’s matchup against the New York Rangers. [Sportsnet]
  • After sustaining a concussion on November 4, the chances are slim that Jakub Voracek will be playing with the Columbus Blue Jackets again this season. [NHL]
  • The Colorado Avalanche placed Alex Galchenyuk and Jayson Megna on waivers on Monday. [TSN]

