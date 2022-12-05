 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
NHL: MAR 09 Canadiens at Canucks

2022-23 Game 25: Montreal Canadiens @ Vancouver Canucks

The Habs have made it all the way west for a back-to-back on the Pacific coast.

Contributors: Scott Matla and Justin Blades
/ new
9 Total Updates Since
Dec 5, 2022, 8:00am EST