2022-23 Game 25: Montreal Canadiens @ Vancouver Canucks

Dec 5, 2022, 8:00am EST
-
December 6
TSM: Let’s never speak of this game again
It was great, it was bad, and it was even worse!
-
December 6
[Highlight] It’s another late go-ahead goal from Josh Anderson
He’s making a habit of this.
-
December 6
[Highlight] Christian Dvorak ties the game late in the third
It’s been a while, but the Canadiens have rejoined the scoring parade.
-
December 5
[Highlight] Pezzetta scores Habs’ fourth goal of the period
It was nice of Montreal to let the Canucks think they were a good team for a few minutes.
-
December 5
[Highlight] Sean Monahan scores on the power play
This is the most boring photo I could find.
-
December 5
[Highlight] Nick Suzuki’s shot overpowers Spencer Martin
That’s #14 for #14.
-
December 5
[Highlight] Cole Caufield opens the scoring in Vancouver
The Habs took a few minutes to get out of the gate, but they’re running now.
-
December 5
Habs @ Canucks: Game thread
The Canadiens can ensure at least a .500 record on their western trip with a win in Edmonton.
-
December 5
Habs @ Canucks: Game preview
The order of the day is more discipline for the Habs.