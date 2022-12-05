Canadiens @ Canucks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: **10:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM PST**

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Canucks region: Sportsnet Pacific



An upper-body injury for David Savard has him out for tonight’s game versus the Vancouver Canucks, allowing Jordan Harris to draw back in and play on a pairing with Arber Xhekaj. Xhekaj played very well on Saturday versus the Edmonton Oilers with one of the best scoring-chance shares on the team and scoring a power-play goal besides, and Martin St-Louis is hoping this rookie pairing can give him good minutes versus the shallow depth of the Canucks.

The picture at forward remains the same with no changes from the previous match. This formation may be staying in place for some time because Brendan Gallagher is a few weeks away from a return, and there are currently no replacements on the active roster. It was working well enough at even strength on Saturday, and should be able to hold its own versus the Canucks.

Samuel Montembeault gets the start for the first game of this early-week back-to-back, meaning Jake Allen will be tapped for Tuesday’s game in Seattle. It’s possible the Habs will need a netminder to stand on his head to get a win in the third game in four nights, and Allen proved he could do that in the game versus the Calgary Flames that began this road trip. We’ll know by tomorrow night (or early Wednesday morning for most of us) whether the coach’s strategy worked out.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #20 Juraj Slafkovský #91 Sean Monahan #17 Josh Anderson #63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #40 Joel Armia #55 Michael Pezzetta #71 Jake Evans #32 Rem Pitlick

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #44 Joel Edmundson #21 Kaiden Guhle #8 Mike Matheson #26 Johnny Kovacevic $54 Jordan Harris #72 Arber Xhekaj

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched: Chris Wideman

Injured: Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Hoffman, David Savard

Vancouver Canucks projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Nils Hoglander Bo Horvat J.T. Miller Ilya Mikheyev Elias Pettersson Brock Boeser Andrei Kuzmenko Sheldon Dries Conor Garland Jack Studnicka Nils Aman Curtis Lazar

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ethan Bear Quinn Hughes Luke Schenn Riley Stillman Tyler Myers