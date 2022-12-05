Canadiens @ Canucks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch
Start time: **10:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM PST**
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Canucks region: Sportsnet Pacific
An upper-body injury for David Savard has him out for tonight’s game versus the Vancouver Canucks, allowing Jordan Harris to draw back in and play on a pairing with Arber Xhekaj. Xhekaj played very well on Saturday versus the Edmonton Oilers with one of the best scoring-chance shares on the team and scoring a power-play goal besides, and Martin St-Louis is hoping this rookie pairing can give him good minutes versus the shallow depth of the Canucks.
The picture at forward remains the same with no changes from the previous match. This formation may be staying in place for some time because Brendan Gallagher is a few weeks away from a return, and there are currently no replacements on the active roster. It was working well enough at even strength on Saturday, and should be able to hold its own versus the Canucks.
Samuel Montembeault gets the start for the first game of this early-week back-to-back, meaning Jake Allen will be tapped for Tuesday’s game in Seattle. It’s possible the Habs will need a netminder to stand on his head to get a win in the third game in four nights, and Allen proved he could do that in the game versus the Calgary Flames that began this road trip. We’ll know by tomorrow night (or early Wednesday morning for most of us) whether the coach’s strategy worked out.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|#22 Cole Caufield
|#14 Nick Suzuki
|#77 Kirby Dach
|#20 Juraj Slafkovský
|#91 Sean Monahan
|#17 Josh Anderson
|#63 Evgenii Dadonov
|#28 Christian Dvorak
|#40 Joel Armia
|#55 Michael Pezzetta
|#71 Jake Evans
|#32 Rem Pitlick
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|#44 Joel Edmundson
|#21 Kaiden Guhle
|#8 Mike Matheson
|#26 Johnny Kovacevic
|$54 Jordan Harris
|#72 Arber Xhekaj
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|#35 Samuel Montembeault
|#34 Jake Allen
Scratched: Chris Wideman
Injured: Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Hoffman, David Savard
Vancouver Canucks projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Nils Hoglander
|Bo Horvat
|J.T. Miller
|Ilya Mikheyev
|Elias Pettersson
|Brock Boeser
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|Sheldon Dries
|Conor Garland
|Jack Studnicka
|Nils Aman
|Curtis Lazar
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|Ethan Bear
|Quinn Hughes
|Luke Schenn
|Riley Stillman
|Tyler Myers
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Spencer Martin
|Colin Delia
