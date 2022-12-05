Monday Habs Headlines: What will it take to keep Cole Caufield in a Canadiens uniform?

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- What kind of mega deal is it going to take to keep Cole Caufield in a Habs uniform? [National Post]
- Carey Price takes a stance against Bill C-21, a proposed amendment that would further restrict access to certain firearms in Canada. [CTV News]
- While the rebuild looks to be going well so far, there’s been a few disappointments as well. [The Hockey Writers]
- Martin Lafleur is continuing his father’s work with the Guy Lafleur Fund. [Journal de Montreal]
- Lane Hutson’s father talks about his son’s dedication to hockey and how his family “couldn’t be prouder”. [Canadiens]
- Happy 113 years to the Canadiens!
Bonne fête à nous! On est officiellement des adolescents (à nouveau)!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 4, 2022
Happy birthday to us! We’re officially teenagers (again)!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/unoA7x2SaJ
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Over 1000 new Canadiens experienced one of Canada’s favourite pastimes when they attended a Manitoba Moose hockey game on Saturday.[CTV News]
- Mitch Marner says “it’s hard to describe” how he feels after setting a new Toronto Maple Leafs franchise record on Saturday. [TSN]
- Vancouver Canucks’ Luke Schenn is the new hit king amongst NHL defencemen, passing Brooks Orpik for most hits. [Sportsnet]
- Mounting injuries give the Washington Capitals a small margin for error. [NHL]
- Jordan Binnington’s St. Louis Blues teammates and coach are getting sick of his on-ice antics. [Yahoo Sports]
