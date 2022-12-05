 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: What will it take to keep Cole Caufield in a Canadiens uniform?

In today’s links, what it will take to keep Caufield around, Price takes on Bill-C21, Hutson’s family couldn’t be prouder of his success, new Canadians experience hockey, and more.

Buffalo Sabres v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • What kind of mega deal is it going to take to keep Cole Caufield in a Habs uniform? [National Post]
  • Carey Price takes a stance against Bill C-21, a proposed amendment that would further restrict access to certain firearms in Canada. [CTV News]
  • While the rebuild looks to be going well so far, there’s been a few disappointments as well. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Martin Lafleur is continuing his father’s work with the Guy Lafleur Fund. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Lane Hutson’s father talks about his son’s dedication to hockey and how his family “couldn’t be prouder”. [Canadiens]
  • Happy 113 years to the Canadiens!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Over 1000 new Canadiens experienced one of Canada’s favourite pastimes when they attended a Manitoba Moose hockey game on Saturday.[CTV News]
  • Mitch Marner says “it’s hard to describe” how he feels after setting a new Toronto Maple Leafs franchise record on Saturday. [TSN]
  • Vancouver Canucks’ Luke Schenn is the new hit king amongst NHL defencemen, passing Brooks Orpik for most hits. [Sportsnet]
  • Mounting injuries give the Washington Capitals a small margin for error. [NHL]
  • Jordan Binnington’s St. Louis Blues teammates and coach are getting sick of his on-ice antics. [Yahoo Sports]

