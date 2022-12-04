Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Canada is expected to announce its World Junior camp invites on Monday, with a few Canadiens prospects in the running. [Sportsnet]
- Vinzenz Rohrer had always wanted to learn French, and his selection by the Canadiens kickstarted his journey. [Le Droit]
- Kaiden Guhle was excited ahead of the season for the chance to play in front of former WHL teammates in Edmonton. Those Oil Kings players got to see a defenceman who is having an immediate impact as an NHL rookie. [The Athletic]
- As it often does, the Habs’ perforrnance in December will dictate the direction of their season. [Montreal Gazette]
- The logical choice was to start Samuel Montembeault for the beginning of the current road trip, but Martin St-Louis opted for Jake Allen, got a win, and may have earned some points from his players in the process. [985FM]
- Lane Hutson has all the makings of the quarterback from the back end the Canadiens are missing. [La Tribune]
- Yesterday saw a two-goal performance from our North American prospect of November, Sean Farrell:
Sean Farrell again! It's a two goal night and we have the lead! #GoCrimson— Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) December 4, 2022
WATCH: https://t.co/drr1UpZP1g pic.twitter.com/rCIHDE1MCn
