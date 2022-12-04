 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: Canada’s preliminary World Juniors roster expected Monday

In today’s links, preparing for the WJC, Guhle’s Edmonton return, Hutson’s promising future, and Binnington’s coach is fed up with his antics.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Canada is expected to announce its World Junior camp invites on Monday, with a few Canadiens prospects in the running. [Sportsnet]
  • Vinzenz Rohrer had always wanted to learn French, and his selection by the Canadiens kickstarted his journey. [Le Droit]
  • Kaiden Guhle was excited ahead of the season for the chance to play in front of former WHL teammates in Edmonton. Those Oil Kings players got to see a defenceman who is having an immediate impact as an NHL rookie. [The Athletic]
  • As it often does, the Habs’ perforrnance in December will dictate the direction of their season. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The logical choice was to start Samuel Montembeault for the beginning of the current road trip, but Martin St-Louis opted for Jake Allen, got a win, and may have earned some points from his players in the process. [985FM]
  • Lane Hutson has all the makings of the quarterback from the back end the Canadiens are missing. [La Tribune]
  • Yesterday saw a two-goal performance from our North American prospect of November, Sean Farrell:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko will miss six weeks with an injury. [NHL.com]
  • The Canucks are exploring a trade of Brock Boeser. [Sportsnet]
  • Jordan Binnington got involved with the opposing team again last night. Coach Craig Berube wishes he would just “stop the puck.” [Sportsnet]

