Canadiens @ Capitals: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: **4:00 PM EST / 1:00 PM PST**

In Canadiens: Sportsnet (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the Capitals region: NBC Sports Washington



The Canadiens and Capitals will get an early start on any New Year’s Eve celebrations following a (thankfully) rare afternoon game for Montreal. It’s a 4:00 PM start time in Washington on the penultimate game of this stretch of seven away from the Bell Centre.

The Habs head into Capital One Arena to play in front of fans who are focused on Alexander Ovechkin’s charge up the all-time goals list. Ovechkin has enjoyed plenty of success versus Montreal in his career, and with how the Habs have been playing lately, it’s going to be hard to slow him down.

It will be especially difficult without Kaiden Guhle on the blue line. The rookie defenceman appeared to sustain a knee injury in Thursday’s game versus the Panthers, and is unable to dress for this one. We’ll hope that it’s not a serious issue, because it would be a rough start to 2023 if the Habs have to go for any length of time without one of their best players.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher #68 Mike Hoffman #71 Jake Evans #17 Josh Anderson #63 Evgenii Dadonov #27 Jonathan Drouin #40 Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #44 Joel Edmundson #26 Johnny Kovacevic $54 Jordan Harris #52 Justin Barron #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Anthony Richard

Injured: Paul Byron, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan, David Savard

Washington Capitals projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Alexander Ovechkin Evgeny Kuznetsov Conor Sheary Sonny Milano Dylan Strome Anthony Mantha Marcus Johansson Lars Eller Nicolas Aube-Kubel Aliaksei Protas Nic Dowd Garnet Hathaway

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Erik Gustafsson Trevor van Riemsdyk Dmitry Orlov Nick Jensen Martin Fehervary Matt Irwin