Canadiens @ Capitals Top Six Minutes: Bring on 2023

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Last game of 2022! Let’s do it up right!

First period

Gustafsson opens the scoring 32 seconds in. Good thing it’s New Year’s Eve and it’s acceptable to already have a drink poured.

If nothing else, you’re consistent Allen. What they should start doing is have Allen start his game about two minutes before everyone else so then he’ll be ready.

Or...maybe a five-minute head start would be better considering the Caps are now up 2-0 due in part to an Anderson turnover (I still love you, Josh).

Suzuki with a great scoring chance but is denied by Lindgren. Charlie, you used to be one of us, whaddya say you let us have a few for old time's sake?

Perhaps the Habs have big New Year’s Eve plans and just want to get this over with.

Anderson gives Ovi and friends a man-advantage opportunity. (I still love you, Josh. Maybe a little less, but it’s there).

Well, well, well, pretty nice PK there fellas. Let’s build on that, shall we?

Gallagher gets taken down by Eller in the corner and hobbles to the bench breaking his stick in frustration along the way. Poor Gally.

Second period

And looks like Gally’s not coming back. Ever? Who knows.

Ohh... a little 4-on-4 action. Is anyone going to take advantage I wonder?

Now’s your chance fellas! We get a 4-on-3 for almost 1:30 minutes.

Caufield gets it done with his 20th of the season!

Hey, look! Gally’s back.

Dowd, take away any bit of fun we just started having why don’t you?

Don’t you already have enough goals, Ovechkin? Now you’re just showing off.

That’s two more goals in less than two minutes. Seems Caufield has made the Capitals a little angry.

Anderson off the crossbar. Nice try, Josh. I still love you.

Caufield’s not going down without a fight and cuts the lead in half again all by his lonesome!

However, the Caps are working together and Strome is the fifth player to get a puck past Allen.

Third period

Everyone have their drink ready? Ok. Let’s push through the final 20 minutes. We can do this if we stick together.

Allen stops Hathaway AND his rebound. Good start... to the third period.

Or not. Ovi notches his second of the night as Suzuki watches from the box.

Remember that drink we had ready? Enjoy ‘cause it’s the only way we’re getting through the next 14 minutes with another 7-2 score. We may not make it to midnight though.

The Capitals are trying to score now by having players get past Allen and into the net. Lucky for us, that doesn’t count.

Remember when the Habs were beaten by the Panthers 7-2 earlier in the week? This is now officially worse.

Coaches challenge. It was offside and we’re back to 7-2. Take whatever win you can get St-Louis.

That is until Mantha actually makes it 8-2, 44 seconds after the disallowed goal.

Bet you were thinking this game couldn’t get any worse. Well, have I got news for you, my friend. How do you feel about an Ovi hat trick?

Just when we thought we couldn’t take any more 2022 Habs hockey, it comes to an end.

Cheers! We made it... sorta.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Your move, Montembeault

2) Well so much for that

1) Thanks for being here. There should plenty of fun things to discuss in 2023.