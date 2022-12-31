 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: Growing Pains

The Habs are well and truly in the painful part of the rebuild, Kaiden Guhle to miss Saturday’s game with an injury, Devante Smith-Pelly retires, Bedard continues to impress, the Leafs, Kraken, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • After early season fireworks, the painful parts of the rebuild have arrived. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Canadiens are struggling, but Martin St-Louis and the team are keeping their spirits up even while they’re confronting hard truths. [La Press | Montreal Gazette]
  • Bad news for Montreal, as the Canadiens announce that Kaiden Guhle won’t be in the lineup today. [Sportsnet]
  • The Habs’ moms trip has begun! [Twitter]
  • Johnathan Kovacevic’s first moms trip means a lot to him. [The Athletic]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Winter Classic is expected to occur in perfect weather conditions. [NHL]
  • If the playoffs are the final exam of the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, these are some questions they must answer. [Sportsnet]
  • The road that led to the Rangers scratching Alexis Lafreniere. [Sportsnet]
  • The Kraken have risen to the surface, but are they real contenders? [ESPN]

