Saturday Habs Headlines: Growing Pains

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- After early season fireworks, the painful parts of the rebuild have arrived. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Canadiens are struggling, but Martin St-Louis and the team are keeping their spirits up even while they’re confronting hard truths. [La Press | Montreal Gazette]
- Bad news for Montreal, as the Canadiens announce that Kaiden Guhle won’t be in the lineup today. [Sportsnet]
- The Habs’ moms trip has begun! [Twitter]
C'est un honneur et un plaisir de compter les mères parmi nous!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 30, 2022
It's an honor and a pleasure to have the moms with us! https://t.co/999LGf84eP
- Johnathan Kovacevic’s first moms trip means a lot to him. [The Athletic]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Connor Bedard impresses his WJC teammates. [Yahoo Sports]
- Devante Smith-Pelly announces his retirement. [Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports | Instagram]
- The Winter Classic is expected to occur in perfect weather conditions. [NHL]
- If the playoffs are the final exam of the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, these are some questions they must answer. [Sportsnet]
- The road that led to the Rangers scratching Alexis Lafreniere. [Sportsnet]
- The Kraken have risen to the surface, but are they real contenders? [ESPN]
