Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- There’s no upside in sending Juraj Slafkovsky to the World Junior Championships, says Rick Green. [Hockey Inside/Out (Video)]
- “Slovak hockey is only going up”, says Filip Mesar. [IIHF]
- The Canadiens are no longer the team that Martin St-Louis thought they were. [The Athletic]
- The losses are starting to pile up, with each one weighing a little bit more. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Mikko Rantanen, Finland’s brightest star, is keeping the decimated Colorado Avalanche afloat. [The Athletic]
- There seems to be some disconnect between the player the New York Rangers hoped Alexis Lafrenière would be and the player he is right now. [The Athletic]
- Canada finished with a winless record at the Spengler Cup after dropping a 3-1 decision to Swedish club Örebro HK. [TSN]
- Which NHL team needs Connor Bedard the most? [TSN (Video)]
- The top five upsets in World Junior Championships history. [Daily Faceoff]
- Sidney Crosby has been appointed as an officer to the Order of Canada. [NHL.com]
