 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Habs Headlines: No upside in sending Slafkovsky to the World Juniors?

In today’s links, discussing the merits of keeping Juraj Slafkovsky with the Canadiens instead of sending him to Team Slovakia, the losses are beginning to pile up for Montreal, and Mikko Rantanen is quietly carrying the Colorado Avalanche.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • There’s no upside in sending Juraj Slafkovsky to the World Junior Championships, says Rick Green. [Hockey Inside/Out (Video)]
  • “Slovak hockey is only going up”, says Filip Mesar. [IIHF]
  • The Canadiens are no longer the team that Martin St-Louis thought they were. [The Athletic]
  • The losses are starting to pile up, with each one weighing a little bit more. [RDS]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Mikko Rantanen, Finland’s brightest star, is keeping the decimated Colorado Avalanche afloat. [The Athletic]
  • There seems to be some disconnect between the player the New York Rangers hoped Alexis Lafrenière would be and the player he is right now. [The Athletic]
  • Canada finished with a winless record at the Spengler Cup after dropping a 3-1 decision to Swedish club Örebro HK. [TSN]
  • Which NHL team needs Connor Bedard the most? [TSN (Video)]
  • The top five upsets in World Junior Championships history. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Sidney Crosby has been appointed as an officer to the Order of Canada. [NHL.com]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...