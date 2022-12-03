Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Arber Xhekaj ties the game on a five-on-three The rookie gets more time on the power play and makes it count. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Dec 3, 2022, 8:50pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Arber Xhekaj ties the game on a five-on-three Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images It’s special-teams night in Edmonton. X GON' GIVE IT TO YA pic.twitter.com/8EWbynOtUH— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) December 4, 2022 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 24: Montreal Canadiens @ Edmonton Oilers TSM: Plagued by penalties [Highlight] Arber Xhekaj ties the game on a five-on-three [Highlight] Evgenii Dadonov makes it a one-goal game View all 6 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: Plagued by penalties [Highlight] Evgenii Dadonov makes it a one-goal game [Highlight] Nick Suzuki keeps pace with Cole Caufield, scoring his 13th Habs @ Oilers: Game thread Game 24: Habs @ Oilers Habs @ Oilers: Game preview Loading comments...
