Canadiens @ Oilers Top Six Minutes: Plagued by penalties

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- No Gallagher tonight. That means my focus is all on you tonight, Josh.
- Maybe I’ll reserve a small percentage for the others.
- Maybe.
- McDavid, Draisaitl and Skinner, please be kind to us tonight.
First period
- No pressure for another awesome performance, Allen. Well, maybe a little pressure.
- Hyman with an early opportunity but Allen stands his ground.
- There’s quite a bit of battling going on since offence is outweighing defence for both teams. Once the pucks start finding the back of the net, this could get interesting fast.
- Guhle shuts down McDavid as he tries to get a shot off as he heads towards Allen. Guhle’s not afraid of no superstar. He’s got a job to do.
- McDavid is the first to head to the sin bin with just over three minutes left.
- Caufield immediately off the crossbar.
- Suzuki quickly follows it up with a snapshot to open the scoring!
- While the Oilers captain sits in the box, our captain is doing his scoring thang.
Second period
- Oilers get 28 seconds with a two-man advantage. Oh, this won’t end well.
- Mmmhmmm... Nugent-Hopkins was clearly thinking the same thing. But it wasn’t during the 5-on-3 so in your face, Ryan.
- Guhle dives to prevent a most-likely Nurse goal. Guhle, you da man tonight. Well, most nights but you really da man tonight.
- Dach gets called for McDavid’s dive... oh, sorry, for holding McDavid.
- Edmundson squishes Hyman’s head with his stick after first crosschecking him and gets slapped with a five-minute major and a game.
- Another two-man advantage and Draisaitl strikes. What did you think was going to happen?
- And they still have three minutes left on the power play.
- With 1:25 left in the Oilers' power play, Suzuki decides to... hold onto the puck then toss it. #Brainfart
- So, back on 5-on-3 we go. Is this getting ridiculous? You betcha. Say it with me...
- McDavid makes it 3-1.
- Dadonov! See, good things happen when there are five Habs on the ice.
- McDavid heads to the box again. Suzuki, you know what to do.
- Hey! We’re getting a 5-on-3 chance. For 11 seconds.
- Which is all they need. With one second left Xhekaj takes full advantage and we’re all tied up!
- With four seconds left, Nurse gets the lead back. Darn it all to heck.
Third period
- Alright. Let’s do this. Obviously staying out of the box works so let’s stick to that plan.
- We just need two more goals. That’s doable. Right?
- Allen stops the puck and makes the wise decision to sprawl out and dive on the puck to slow things down.
- Armia off the post and the back of Skinner’s skate but not in the net.
- Oh no. A Habs line change, a turnover, a pass from Draisaitl to McDavid who flies through everyone (as he does), goes backhand, forehand, top shelf and they’re up 5-3.
- Did I not ask, very politely, at the start of this game that you guys be kind to us tonight?
