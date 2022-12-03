Canadiens @ Oilers Top Six Minutes: Plagued by penalties

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

No Gallagher tonight. That means my focus is all on you tonight, Josh.

Maybe I’ll reserve a small percentage for the others.

Maybe.

McDavid, Draisaitl and Skinner, please be kind to us tonight.

First period

No pressure for another awesome performance, Allen. Well, maybe a little pressure.

Hyman with an early opportunity but Allen stands his ground.

There’s quite a bit of battling going on since offence is outweighing defence for both teams. Once the pucks start finding the back of the net, this could get interesting fast.

Guhle shuts down McDavid as he tries to get a shot off as he heads towards Allen. Guhle’s not afraid of no superstar. He’s got a job to do.

McDavid is the first to head to the sin bin with just over three minutes left.

Caufield immediately off the crossbar.

Suzuki quickly follows it up with a snapshot to open the scoring!

While the Oilers captain sits in the box, our captain is doing his scoring thang.

Second period

Oilers get 28 seconds with a two-man advantage. Oh, this won’t end well.

Mmmhmmm... Nugent-Hopkins was clearly thinking the same thing. But it wasn’t during the 5-on-3 so in your face, Ryan.

Guhle dives to prevent a most-likely Nurse goal. Guhle, you da man tonight. Well, most nights but you really da man tonight.

Dach gets called for McDavid’s dive... oh, sorry, for holding McDavid.

Edmundson squishes Hyman’s head with his stick after first crosschecking him and gets slapped with a five-minute major and a game.

Another two-man advantage and Draisaitl strikes. What did you think was going to happen?

And they still have three minutes left on the power play.

With 1:25 left in the Oilers' power play, Suzuki decides to... hold onto the puck then toss it. #Brainfart

So, back on 5-on-3 we go. Is this getting ridiculous? You betcha. Say it with me...

McDavid makes it 3-1.

Dadonov! See, good things happen when there are five Habs on the ice.

McDavid heads to the box again. Suzuki, you know what to do.

Hey! We’re getting a 5-on-3 chance. For 11 seconds.

Which is all they need. With one second left Xhekaj takes full advantage and we’re all tied up!

With four seconds left, Nurse gets the lead back. Darn it all to heck.

Third period

Alright. Let’s do this. Obviously staying out of the box works so let’s stick to that plan.

We just need two more goals. That’s doable. Right?

Allen stops the puck and makes the wise decision to sprawl out and dive on the puck to slow things down.

Armia off the post and the back of Skinner’s skate but not in the net.

Oh no. A Habs line change, a turnover, a pass from Draisaitl to McDavid who flies through everyone (as he does), goes backhand, forehand, top shelf and they’re up 5-3.

Did I not ask, very politely, at the start of this game that you guys be kind to us tonight?

EOTP 3 Stars

3) A good duo for the pace tonight

2) It could have done with a few more power plays late

1) If only he could have played all 60 minutes