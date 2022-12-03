Canadiens @ Oilers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet 360 (English), TVAS (French)

Martin St-Louis got rewarded for going with Jake Allen for the last start on Thursday even though Samuel Montembeault had been outperforming him at the time. Allen put in one of his best games of the season, and was the main reason why the Canadiens moved on from Calgary with two points in the books.

The coach is going to stick to his guns again as the Habs shift north to play the Edmonton Oilers. Facing game-breaking talents at the top of the Oilers’ lineup, the coach is hoping for another standout performance in the net from his veteran goaltender.

One change is made up front as Chris Wideman’s run as a forward ends after one game and Rem Pitlick draws in after being a late recall before Thursday’s game. Jordan Harris is once again out on defence to make room for Johnny Kovacevic. Harris isn’t playing at the same level he was to start the year, and his minutes have gradually dropped in recent games as a result, to a season-low 12:53 versus the Flames. It may not be long once the Canadiens return home that he gets sent to the AHL to regain his confidence, but for now St-Louis will simply pick the spots he deploys the young defenceman in over the remainder of this road trip.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #20 Juraj Slafkovský #91 Sean Monahan #17 Josh Anderson #63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #40 Joel Armia #55 Michael Pezzetta #71 Jake Evans #32 Rem Pitlick

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #44 Joel Edmundson #21 Kaiden Guhle #8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard #72 Arber Xhekaj #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Chris Wideman

Injured: Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Hoffman

Edmonton Oilers projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Leon Draisaitl Connor McDavid Zach Hyman Mattias Janmark Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Jesse Puljujarvi Klim Kostin Devin Shore Derek Ryan Dylan Holloway Brad Malone James Hamblin

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Darnell Nurse Cody Ceci Brett Kulak Tyson Barrie Philip Broberg Evan Bouchard