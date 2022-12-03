 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: Legacy

Should Montreal retire 31 and 79, Monahan’s legacy in Calgary, Pittsburgh rallies around Letang, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Arizona Coyotes v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Carey Price and Andrei Markov are both in rarefied company when it comes to personal accomplishments with the Montreal Canadiens, but will their numbers ever be retired? [Montreal Gazette]
  • Monahan’s legacy in Calgary stems from the same things that make him so important in Montreal. [Sportsnet]
  • Boot or no, there was no way Sean Monahan was going to miss the game against his former team. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Jordan Harris on Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal, and more. [Canadiens]
  • Cole Caufield is among a number of high flying RFAs whose contract extensions (or lack thereof) will prove interesting. [The Athletic]
  • Hamilton-born Arber Xhekaj and Jonathan Kovacevic won’t ever forget their mutual roots. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The NHL has partnered with P-X-P for the season to provide American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation at certain events like the Winter Classic, The Stadium Series, and the Stanley Cup Final. [NHL]
  • Hockey Canada says that over 900 cases of on-ice discrimination have been reported following the implementation of the new rule introduced in August last year to begin addressing these issues. [CBC]
  • Brock McGillis is not surprised that so many of the slurs reported were about race or gender. [CBC]
  • Despite their lack of consistency and wealth of injuries, the Washington Capitals remain in the playoff hunt. [The Athletic]
  • Power play scoring is way up as teams have optimized every aspect, from personnel to tactics. [Sportsnet]
  • With Kris Letang out indefinitely, the Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for all their blueliners to step up to fill the void together. [NBC Sports]
  • The Vancouver Canucks’ season looks unlikely to improve any time soon following Thatcher Demko’s exit due to injury against the Florida Panthers. [Sportsnet]
  • The Detroit Red Wings will be without Tyler Bertuzzi for six weeks. [Sportsnet | NHL]
  • Connor Bedard’s agent says that Bedard is not going anywhere despite the Regina Pats’ struggles. [Sportsnet]
  • Mitch Marner is chasing Maple Leafs history as he looks to extend his point streak and pass Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk to stand alone. [TSN]
  • Jacob Markstrom has always been brutally honest about his play, and no one’s criticisms have been harsher than his own as his struggles continue. [Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports]
  • Four Brandon Wheat Kings players stop a possible suicide attempt. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Erik Karlsson is healthy and that’s one of the main reasons he’s had such a remarkable resurgence. [NHL]
  • With the New Jersey Devils on fire, the New York Islanders back in form, and the Rangers — who though struggling at the moment have been been strong, the New York City area’s hockey scene has never been better. [ESPN]

