Canadiens @ Panthers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Will the Habs have better luck in the other Floridian city?

By Justin Blades
/ new
Montreal Canadiens @ Florida Panthers

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Panthers region: Bally Sports Florida

For the first time in 2022-23, the teams tied to the first-round picks the Canadiens hold for the 2023 NHL Draft square off. The ideal result from the game, as far as the draft is concerned, is that it finishes in regulation, with no loser point to boost a team’s place in the standings.

That’s mostly for those of us looking at the Habs’ long-term future. For the players on the ice, they will be happy with some big returns on both sides. Florida gets top-line centre Aleksander Barkov back after a brief absence. The Panthers haven’t been good all year long, but they were particularly bad without the star forward, losing the three games he missed.

Montreal receives Brendan Gallagher back to the formation, and hopefully the long stint away has helped him recover from the injury he was dealing with. He hadn’t looked anything like his usual self to start the year, and comes into tonight’s action with just eight points. A Habs team that has struggled to score needs him to be a factor to give it a chance.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach
#20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher
#68 Mike Hoffman #71 Jake Evans #17 Josh Anderson
#63 Evgenii Dadonov #27 Jonathan Drouin #40 Joel Armia

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#44 Joel Edmundson #21 Kaiden Guhle
#72 Arber Xhekaj #26 Johnny Kovacevic
$54 Jordan Harris #52 Justin Barron

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Anthony Richard, Chris Wideman
Injured: Paul Byron, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan, David Savard

Florida Panthers projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Carter Verhaeghe Aleksander Barkov Colin White
Eetu Luostarinen Sam Bennett Matthew Tkachuk
Anton Levtichi Anton Lundell Sam Reinhart
Ryan Lomberg Eric Staal Nick Cousins

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Gustav Forsling Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura Radko Gudas

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Sergei Bobrovsky Spencer Knight

