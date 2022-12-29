 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Panthers Top Six Minutes: A Bark from a Panther? Yes, indeed.

Barkov’s return is too much for Montreal to handle.

By Patrik Bexell
For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

First Period:

  • Can both teams lose, in order to increase Montreal’s chances for a good draft pick?
  • Damn Swedes, Forsling makes it 1-0 Panthers. Goes off Barkov’s leg, so damn Finns too.
  • Oh, Forsling breaks up that 2-on-1 for Montreal, damn Swedes.
  • It’s Montembeault vs. the Panthers. I’m not sure where the rest of the team is.
  • Well, Armia is in the sin-bin, so there is one of the other players.
  • Barkov again...
  • Gallagher draws a penalty on Gudas.
  • ... and gets a puck to the face from a teammate.
  • Arber Xhekaj gets the goal!!! His fifth of the season. Big, BIG shot.
  • Barkov hat-trick, yes that’s how bad it is.
  • Luostarinen hits Anderson with a stick to the mouth. Double minor for the Panther.
  • Josh Anderson nets it off a rebound. 3-2 Panthers.

Second Period

  • Boxplay, the Panthers get another chance to increase their lead.
  • Tkachuk scores, 4-2.
  • Power play Montreal. Get in there!
  • Nothing...
  • Weird helmet situation with Gudas, and Anderson.
  • Big, BIG hit from Xhekaj
  • Another power play for Florida.
  • No goal, this time.

Third Period

  • Break down on the blue line, and on the other blue line, and 5-2 Panthers - Verhaeghe.
  • Dach to the sin-bin.
  • 6-2, Tkachuk.
  • 7-2, Luostarinen.
  • Linesman injury, looks bad. Hope it isn’t as bad as it looks.
  • Somehow, the scrum ends with a Florida power play, and they put the big guns out on it...
  • Guhle injured? Cancel everything.
  • Armia, almost with his first goal of the season.
  • Gallagher and Montour in a fight.
  • Is MSL only using Slafkovský to sit off other players penalties?
  • Now that’s a loss.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) RIP to a legend

2) He’s pretty good when given the chance

1) We win!

