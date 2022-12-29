Canadiens @ Panthers Top Six Minutes: A Bark from a Panther? Yes, indeed.

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

First Period:

Can both teams lose, in order to increase Montreal’s chances for a good draft pick?

Damn Swedes, Forsling makes it 1-0 Panthers. Goes off Barkov’s leg, so damn Finns too.

Oh, Forsling breaks up that 2-on-1 for Montreal, damn Swedes.

It’s Montembeault vs. the Panthers. I’m not sure where the rest of the team is.

Well, Armia is in the sin-bin, so there is one of the other players.

Barkov again...

Gallagher draws a penalty on Gudas.

... and gets a puck to the face from a teammate.

Arber Xhekaj gets the goal!!! His fifth of the season. Big, BIG shot.

Barkov hat-trick, yes that’s how bad it is.

Luostarinen hits Anderson with a stick to the mouth. Double minor for the Panther.

Josh Anderson nets it off a rebound. 3-2 Panthers.

Second Period

Boxplay, the Panthers get another chance to increase their lead.

Tkachuk scores, 4-2.

Power play Montreal. Get in there!

Nothing...

Weird helmet situation with Gudas, and Anderson.

Big, BIG hit from Xhekaj

Another power play for Florida.

No goal, this time.

Third Period

Break down on the blue line, and on the other blue line, and 5-2 Panthers - Verhaeghe.

Dach to the sin-bin.

6-2, Tkachuk.

7-2, Luostarinen.

Linesman injury, looks bad. Hope it isn’t as bad as it looks.

Somehow, the scrum ends with a Florida power play, and they put the big guns out on it...

Guhle injured? Cancel everything.

Armia, almost with his first goal of the season.

Gallagher and Montour in a fight.

Is MSL only using Slafkovský to sit off other players penalties?

Now that’s a loss.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) RIP to a legend

2) He’s pretty good when given the chance

1) We win!