Canadiens @ Panthers Top Six Minutes: A Bark from a Panther? Yes, indeed.

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
First Period:
- Can both teams lose, in order to increase Montreal’s chances for a good draft pick?
- Damn Swedes, Forsling makes it 1-0 Panthers. Goes off Barkov’s leg, so damn Finns too.
- Oh, Forsling breaks up that 2-on-1 for Montreal, damn Swedes.
- It’s Montembeault vs. the Panthers. I’m not sure where the rest of the team is.
- Well, Armia is in the sin-bin, so there is one of the other players.
- Barkov again...
- Gallagher draws a penalty on Gudas.
- ... and gets a puck to the face from a teammate.
- Arber Xhekaj gets the goal!!! His fifth of the season. Big, BIG shot.
- Barkov hat-trick, yes that’s how bad it is.
- Luostarinen hits Anderson with a stick to the mouth. Double minor for the Panther.
- Josh Anderson nets it off a rebound. 3-2 Panthers.
Second Period
- Boxplay, the Panthers get another chance to increase their lead.
- Tkachuk scores, 4-2.
- Power play Montreal. Get in there!
- Nothing...
- Weird helmet situation with Gudas, and Anderson.
- Big, BIG hit from Xhekaj
- Another power play for Florida.
- No goal, this time.
Third Period
- Break down on the blue line, and on the other blue line, and 5-2 Panthers - Verhaeghe.
- Dach to the sin-bin.
- 6-2, Tkachuk.
- 7-2, Luostarinen.
- Linesman injury, looks bad. Hope it isn’t as bad as it looks.
- Somehow, the scrum ends with a Florida power play, and they put the big guns out on it...
- Guhle injured? Cancel everything.
- Armia, almost with his first goal of the season.
- Gallagher and Montour in a fight.
- Is MSL only using Slafkovský to sit off other players penalties?
- Now that’s a loss.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) RIP to a legend
2) He’s pretty good when given the chance
1) We win!
