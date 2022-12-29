Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Arber Xhekaj scores with a rising slapshot The man just knows how to score. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Dec 29, 2022, 7:44pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Arber Xhekaj scores with a rising slapshot Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images When the power play needs a spark, Xhekaj provides the flint. Ben oui, Arber!X marks the spot! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/5LDF243N5i— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 30, 2022 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 36: Montreal Canadiens @ Florida Panthers TSM: A Bark from a Panther? Yes, indeed. [Highlight] Arber Xhekaj scores with a rising slapshot Habs @ Panthers: Game thread View all 5 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: A Bark from a Panther? Yes, indeed. [Highlight] Josh Anderson gets revenge for a high stick Habs @ Panthers: Game thread WJC: Austria vs. Canada — Game thread & lineups Game 36: Habs @ Panthers What to look for in Adam Engström’s game Loading comments...
Loading comments...