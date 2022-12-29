 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Hopes for the Canadiens’ rebuild in 2023

In today’s links, what will 2023 bring for the Canadiens, Barron on the power play, Gallagher nearing return, Maple Leafs fined for not following the holiday rules, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • A new year brings new hope for the Canadiens’ rebuild. Here are some resolutions for the Canadiens as they enter 2023. [The Hockey Writers]
  • What should we expect from the Canadiens in 2023? [TSN 690]
  • An update on Brendan Gallagher’s close return and other injured Habs. [RDS]
  • The year 2022 marked the start of a new era for the Canadiens with Kent Hughes and Martin St-Louis working to bring new life to the team. [Montreal Gazette]
  • There’s hope that Justin Barron can help the Habs’ power play but it shouldn’t be rushed. [TSN 690]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Former NHL player Wayne Babych isn’t letting Ukrainian kids miss out on hockey. [CBC]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 for traveling during the holiday break. [ESPN]
  • Exploring hockey guides and how they have evolved over the years. [The Hockey News]
  • Potential trade destinations for Chicago Blackhawks pending unrestricted free agent Patrick Kane. [Sportsnet]
  • Taking a look at the five biggest names set to hit the RFA market and where they could end up. [The Hockey News]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...