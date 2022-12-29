Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- A new year brings new hope for the Canadiens’ rebuild. Here are some resolutions for the Canadiens as they enter 2023. [The Hockey Writers]
- What should we expect from the Canadiens in 2023? [TSN 690]
- An update on Brendan Gallagher’s close return and other injured Habs. [RDS]
- The year 2022 marked the start of a new era for the Canadiens with Kent Hughes and Martin St-Louis working to bring new life to the team. [Montreal Gazette]
- There’s hope that Justin Barron can help the Habs’ power play but it shouldn’t be rushed. [TSN 690]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Former NHL player Wayne Babych isn’t letting Ukrainian kids miss out on hockey. [CBC]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 for traveling during the holiday break. [ESPN]
- Exploring hockey guides and how they have evolved over the years. [The Hockey News]
- Potential trade destinations for Chicago Blackhawks pending unrestricted free agent Patrick Kane. [Sportsnet]
- Taking a look at the five biggest names set to hit the RFA market and where they could end up. [The Hockey News]
