Wednesday Habs Headlines: Could Justin Barron jolt the power play?

In today’s links, the implications of Justin Barron’s call-up, 2022 in review — and looking forward to 2023, and eyes on Oliver Kapanen.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Justin Barron is poised to help the Canadiens’ power play. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Five things for Habs fans to get excited about in 2023. [Sportsnet]
  • Five of the most unforgettable dates for the Canadiens in 2022. [Daily Hive]
  • Explaining Michael Pezzetta’s sophomore struggles. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Martin St-Louis — first his appointment, then his personality — shocked many Canadiens observers this year. [La Presse]
  • Mats Näslund, from “The Little Viking” to Swedish carpenter. [La Presse]
  • Oliver Kapanen’s seemingly unstoppable engine. [RDS]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The top 10 NHL trades of 2022. [Daily Faceoff]
  • “Lacrosse goal” attempts are a symptom of a larger issue for Team Canada. [TSN]
  • The NHL’s best performances of 2022: Connor McDavid, highlight-reel Tage Thompson, Avalanche fans, and more. [The Athletic]
  • The NHL’s worst performances of 2022: Bad deals, on-ice blunders, and plenty of Blackhawks stuff. [The Athletic]
  • Pavel Bure was a showman — and in many ways a mystery. [The Athletic]
  • A look at some of those in the hockey world who died during 2022, in chronological order. [NHL.com]

