Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Justin Barron is poised to help the Canadiens’ power play. [Montreal Gazette]
- Five things for Habs fans to get excited about in 2023. [Sportsnet]
- Five of the most unforgettable dates for the Canadiens in 2022. [Daily Hive]
- Explaining Michael Pezzetta’s sophomore struggles. [The Hockey Writers]
- Martin St-Louis — first his appointment, then his personality — shocked many Canadiens observers this year. [La Presse]
- Mats Näslund, from “The Little Viking” to Swedish carpenter. [La Presse]
- Oliver Kapanen’s seemingly unstoppable engine. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The top 10 NHL trades of 2022. [Daily Faceoff]
- “Lacrosse goal” attempts are a symptom of a larger issue for Team Canada. [TSN]
- The NHL’s best performances of 2022: Connor McDavid, highlight-reel Tage Thompson, Avalanche fans, and more. [The Athletic]
- The NHL’s worst performances of 2022: Bad deals, on-ice blunders, and plenty of Blackhawks stuff. [The Athletic]
- Pavel Bure was a showman — and in many ways a mystery. [The Athletic]
- A look at some of those in the hockey world who died during 2022, in chronological order. [NHL.com]
Loading comments...