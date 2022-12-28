Canadiens @ Lightning Top Six Minutes: Lightning strikes

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

First game back after a four-day holiday break. Let’s hope the Habs have all the turkey out of their system. No tryptophan comas for us tonight, right fellas?

We have five rookie defenceman manning the blueline tonight. This could be a lot of fun... or really not.

Armia is on the top line. Is Dach out? Nope. Is Anderson out? Nope. I guess Joel got his Christmas wish.

First period

1:55 in and the Lightning strike first. Allen, this really is becoming a “thing”.

Oh, look. Tampa’s giving us a man advantage after opening the scoring. Isn’t that sweet?

Or they’re showing their mean streak because they knew we couldn’t do anything with it. I’m going with door #2.

Stamkos gets checked on his way to the net and is denied by Allen. Bonus: He wanted a penalty and didn’t get it. Teehee...

For those of you who don’t know, I’m very anti-Tampa Bay Lightning so I take any win I can get.

Allen’s making up for letting that initial goal in. How’s about we get on the board to help him out a bit?

Point makes me eat my words. With a power-play goal nonetheless. ‘Cause they’re mean.

Perbix gets called for a little knee-on-knee action on Dach. Off to the power play we go again. Yippee.

Suzuki to Anderson who backhands to Xhekaj who gets a good shot on Vasilevskiy. Nothing came of it but it was an enjoyable little play at least.

Second period

Remember when Suzuki and Caufield were scoring all the time? That was fun.

Tampa gets called for too many men. Amateurs.

Ouch! Edmundson takes a puck to the face.

No need to fancy things up by flashing the leather Vasilevskiy. A simple save will suffice.

Anderson gets a good chance to sneak one past Vasilevskiy but the bugger is too fast in the crease.

Kucherov is beelining towards Allen but offside is called. Whew, that was...

Damn you, Brayden Point and your fancy little deke between all four Habs. Yes. Four. And Allen makes five.

Caufield with an off-the-goalpost tease.

Third period

The shots are even-ish and this game isn’t overly terrible so there’s not much blame to go around.

I blame Jon Cooper.

Harris walks on in and takes a chance but guess what happens? I’ll give you one guess.

Suzuki is starting to look a little frustrated. This is new.

Hagel makes it 4-0. I get the frustration, Suzuki. However, I’m sitting on my couch so you have a better opportunity to do something with that frustration. I can only drink.

There’s a little kerfuffle around Allen as Xhekaj starts to show his own frustration.

Remember when I said shots were even-ish and this game wasn’t overly terrible? Nevermind.

I still blame Jon Cooper.

Pezzetta is forced to take on Corey Perry. You realize you’re up 4-0, right? You’re throwing gloved punches because...?

With 2:39 left Guhle destroys Vasilevskiy’s shutout! I’m counting that as a win.

If anyone is reading this because they chose to watch the Laval Rocket or Team Canada tonight instead, you can see that you chose right.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Nine of 10 dentists disagree

2) I didn’t even realize he was playing

1) Can all six defencemen just be Kaiden Guhles?