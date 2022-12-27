 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Obstacles ahead

In today’s links, Habs will face obstacles after the break, New Brunswick embraces the World Juniors, bold 2023 predictions, and more.

Montreal Canadiens v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Habs were struggling before the Christmas break and they could still be facing obstacles as they finish up their road trip this week. [Journal de Montreal]
  • The Canadiens are part of some Eastern Conference trade rumours but who will they be looking to sell? [The Hockey Writers]
  • Good luck to all the Habs prospects participating in the World Juniors!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • If the NHL rebranded their awards, what would they be? [The Hockey News]
  • The best thing about each Edmonton Oilers hockey player so far this season. [Edmonton Journal]
  • New Brunswick and hockey fans are embracing the World Juniors and the festivities it brings. [Global News]
  • Bold NHL predictions as we head into 2023. [Sportsnet]
  • Should his political support of Vladimir Putin be taken into account when celebrating Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin’s recent milestone? [Toronto Sun]

