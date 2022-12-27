Tuesday Habs Headlines: Obstacles ahead

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Habs were struggling before the Christmas break and they could still be facing obstacles as they finish up their road trip this week. [Journal de Montreal]
- The Canadiens are part of some Eastern Conference trade rumours but who will they be looking to sell? [The Hockey Writers]
- Good luck to all the Habs prospects participating in the World Juniors!
Around the League and Elsewhere
