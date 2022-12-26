 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: The future is promising thanks to Kent Hughes and Martin St-Louis

In today’s links, Hughes and St-Louis work on transforming the Habs, WJC predictions, an 84-game season is not the answer, and more.

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • There’s already a big difference in the Canadiens since Kent Hughes and Martin St-Louis came on board. [RDS]
  • In an attempt to help Jonathan Drouin and Joel Arima, St-Louis paired them up with Nick Suzuki but even the captain couldn’t help create an offensive spark for the two. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Draft-eligible prospects that Habs fans may want to keep an eye on while taking in the World Junior Championship. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The WJC kicks off today so let’s check out some predictions such as who’s bringing home hardware, surprise stars, top NHL draft-eligible player, and more. [NHL]
  • It’s time for the NHL and NHLPA to stop creating a schedule that insists every team visit every venue at least once a year. [New York Post]
  • When taking different eras into account, who’s actually the best goal-scorer — Gordie Howe, Wayne Gretzky, or Alex Ovechkin? [The Athletic]

