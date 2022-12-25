Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- “He’s so smart. He’s someone I love watching,” says presumptive 2023 first-round pick Connor Bedard of Habs prospect Joshua Roy. He’s not the only one on Team Canadiens impressed by Roy’s play. [TSN]
- No longer the young guy on a team of players about to graduate the under-20 ranks, Vinzenz Rohrer expects he’ll be a lot more comfortable at this World Juniors than the last. [Ottawa67’s.com]
- Martin St-Louis laments how the ineffective penalty kill ruined a decent effort in Dallas. [Journal de Montreal]
