 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Habs Headlines: Joshua Roy earning praise from peers and coaches

In today’s links, Roy turning heads at the WJC, St-Louis’s disappointment with his penalty kill, and Ovechkin’s chase from the point of view of the goaltenders he’s beaten.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Switzerland v Canada: Exhibition Game - 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Dale Preston/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • “He’s so smart. He’s someone I love watching,” says presumptive 2023 first-round pick Connor Bedard of Habs prospect Joshua Roy. He’s not the only one on Team Canadiens impressed by Roy’s play. [TSN]
  • No longer the young guy on a team of players about to graduate the under-20 ranks, Vinzenz Rohrer expects he’ll be a lot more comfortable at this World Juniors than the last. [Ottawa67’s.com]
  • Martin St-Louis laments how the ineffective penalty kill ruined a decent effort in Dallas. [Journal de Montreal]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Alexander Ovechkin’s journey to 802 goals, as told by the goaltenders he scored on to get there. [NHL.com]
  • John Carlson was released from hospital on Saturday after taking a shot to the face in Friday’s game. [Sportsnet]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...