 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Habs Headlines: Maturity and Milestones

Kaiden Guhle’s maturity continues to impress, Ovechkin passes Howe, Boston says they’re overhauling their player vetting process, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Montreal Canadiens David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Kaiden Guhle continues to impress both fans and teammates alike, especially when it comes to his maturity. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Every team’s wish list for the rest of the year, including Montreal’s. [The Athletic]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Alexander Ovechkin passes Gordie Howe at home against the Jets. [NHL | TSN]
  • Without a doubt, Ovechkin’s on-ice achievements are worth praising, but there should also be much more criticism about his off-ice politics and continued support of Putin. [Sportsnet]
  • The Boston Bruins say that they will overhaul their player vetting process. [NBC Sports]
  • Jonathan Huberdeau is not shooting as much as he should be, and it’s hurting the Flames. [Sportsnet]
  • From the NHL to the minor hockey leagues, the suite might be going out of fashion. [The Athletic]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...