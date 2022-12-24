Saturday Habs Headlines: Maturity and Milestones

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Kaiden Guhle continues to impress both fans and teammates alike, especially when it comes to his maturity. [Montreal Gazette]
- Every team’s wish list for the rest of the year, including Montreal’s. [The Athletic]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Alexander Ovechkin passes Gordie Howe at home against the Jets. [NHL | TSN]
- Without a doubt, Ovechkin’s on-ice achievements are worth praising, but there should also be much more criticism about his off-ice politics and continued support of Putin. [Sportsnet]
- The Boston Bruins say that they will overhaul their player vetting process. [NBC Sports]
- Jonathan Huberdeau is not shooting as much as he should be, and it’s hurting the Flames. [Sportsnet]
- From the NHL to the minor hockey leagues, the suite might be going out of fashion. [The Athletic]
Loading comments...