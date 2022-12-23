Canadiens @ Stars Top Six Minutes: An Airing of Grievances

Pre-Game Thoughts
- Good Lord it’s cold in WNY, I hope you’re all staying safe and warm this holiday weekend.
- I also presently had to commandeer a TV at my future in-laws so I could also bring you all highlights tonight as well.
- It’s fine though because I brought a bottle of Blanton’s for the holiday so we’re even.
- I just saw the lines and I think for Christmas we need to get Martin St-Louis an Occam’s Razor.
First Period
- Well, Jake Allen is already in top form, not sure if that’s good or bad though.
- Oh no, Cole Caufield drew a penalty.
- All I want for Christmas is Kaiden Guhle on PP1.
- WHAT A GOAL BY JAKE EVANS
- And a power play assist for Michael Pezzetta, heckin’ right boys!
- Riley Tufte repeatedly trying Arber Xhekaj is a bold choice.
- Dallas’ reverse retro jerseys are boring as heck man.
- Okay, so they scored a power play goal, can they kill a penalty too?
- If Michael Pezzetta scored a shorthanded goal I think we should have just stopped teh game there and called it a night.
- Hey they killed it off!
- Oh my word Jake Allen is an adventure so far tonight.
- I’ll take that first period, pretty good effort on the road.
Second Period
- Well, so far so good?
- Mainly in that they haven’t been scored on yet.
- PEZ DISPENSING A SECOND PERIOD GOAL!
- The cowboy hat gave him special powers I’m pretty sure.
- This game so far has turned out to be way more fun than the Stars jersey can’t lie.
- Kirby Dach is developing into such a smooth operator, the Draft day trade continues to look better and better.
- Jason Robertson is an absolute menace, and I mean that as a compliment.
- Also I have been a very good blogger this year, and would like to ask Santa for a Slafkovsky goal next.
- Well, that’s a poorly timed penalty from Jonathan Drouin.
- That’s a poorly timed power play goal against if you’re the Habs.
- I thought that penalty was on Joel Edmundson, am pleased it’s not.
- Then I realized the Habs are now on the power play and wish it wasn’t called at all.
- “No shots on that power play” might as well be the motto of the Habs this year.
- Well at least they ended the period with the lead, a minor miracle!
Third Period
- Don’t look at Nick Suzuki’s metrics tonight unless you want to sob.
- Well, that’s probably not how the Habs envisioned this period starting.
- It’s now definitely not how they wanted to start this period.
- Before Matt Murray started kicking his net off that penalty is never getting called.
- TJ Luxmore wanted to be part of the show I guess.
- Habs kill the penalty, can they get a shot on goal next?
- Oh god they’re singing country music now in Dallas.
- Great shift from Christian Dvorak!
- Oh, I looked at NaturalStatTrick and it’s real bad folks.
- Cole Caufield’s a sneaky guy with the stick lifts eh?
- FOR THE LOVE OF GOD GUYS STOP TAKING PENALTIES
- That’s about right, 3 power play goals against.
- Jake Allen again doing his best to thwart Team Tank’s plans with that save on Hintz
- Yeah, Josh Anderson wiping out like that is a perfect night cap to this game lol.
- Welp.
- Have a safe and merry Holiday weekend everyone, be sure to leave a scotch and chicken fingers out for Santa.
- Or me, I don’t mind
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Talk about a throwback
2) So there’s a first line (when it plays together) and now a fourth. Two more to go.
1) Enjoy your holidays, everyone!
