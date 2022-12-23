Canadiens @ Stars: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: **8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST**

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Stars region: Bally Sports Southwest X



As wintry weather grips most of Canada, the Montreal Canadiens have found more of it down in Texas as an arctic blast has hit the home of the Dallas Stars. It’s a chilly trip to American Airlines Center where the Habs will play their final game before attempting to get home for the holidays.

Evgenii Dadonov found a lump of coal in his sock this morning when he went to the rink. He will be the only healthy player not dressed for tonight’s game. He sits for Michael Pezzetta as the Canadiens try to give each line a fighting chance of matching what the Stars can do offensively.

At some point the Canadiens need to get more players going, if not for a long-shot bid to make the playoffs then to boost the value of the veterans in the lineup who can be moved at the trade deadline. We’re seeing how Dadonov’s value has taken a major hit with his ineffective play, and it would be bad news for the upcoming draft if that carries throughout the lineup.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #27 Jonathan Drouin #14 Nick Suzuki #40 Joel Armia #68 Mike Hoffman #77 Kirby Dach #22 Cole Caufield #20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #17 Josh Anderson #55 Michael Pezzetta #71 Jake Evans #90 Anthony Richard

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #44 Joel Edmundson #21 Kaiden Guhle $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan, David Savard

Dallas Stars projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Jason Robertson Roope Hintz Joe Pavelski Joel Kiviranta Ty Dellandrea Tyler Seguin Jamie Benn Wyatt Johnston Mason Marchment Riley Tufte Radek Faksa Luke Glendening

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Miro Heiskanen Nils Lundqvist Ryan Suter Colin Miller Esa Lindell Jani Hakanpaa