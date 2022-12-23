 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Habs Headlines: Cole Caufield shines on and off the ice

In today’s links, how Cole Caufield is embracing his new stardom among Canadiens fans, Lane Hutson feels the love, and Canada announces its Spengler Cup roster.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Cole Caufield is a shining star on and off the ice. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Ellie Byron (daughter of Paul) recently had a chance to meet her hero: Marie-Philip Poulin. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • The Canadiens, despite picking up three points in their last two games, need goals to come from somewhere. [La Presse]
  • Lane Hutson is feeling the love from Canadiens fans as he prepares for the World Juniors. [TSN (Video) | RDS]
  • The Habs are feeling Artturi Lehkonen’s absence on more than one level. [The Athletic]
  • Anthony Richard’s parents talk about their emotions at seeing their son’s first NHL goal. [Radio-Canada (Audio - Français)]
  • A profile on Filip Mesar and how he’s adjusted to life with the Kitchener Rangers. [Kitchener Rangers]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Hockey Canada has announced its 25-man roster for the upcoming Spengler Cup, featuring David Desharnais, Daniel Carr, and Josh Brook. [TSN]
  • An independent review released Thursday found “no misconduct” in the way that the Boston Bruins vetted Mitchell Miller before signing him. [The Athletic | The Hockey News]
  • Tanking for Connor Bedard: Who’s got the best shot? [The Athletic]
  • Checking in on the NHL’s five biggest pending UFAs. [The Hockey News]
  • Hockey Canada used players’ registration fees to pay for $2.9 million in settlements this fiscal year, according to newly released financial records. [CBC]
  • Dennis Williams’ path to head coach of Canada’s World Juniors team has been long and winding. [CBC]

