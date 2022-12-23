Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Cole Caufield is a shining star on and off the ice. [Montreal Gazette]
- Ellie Byron (daughter of Paul) recently had a chance to meet her hero: Marie-Philip Poulin. [Montreal Canadiens]
- The Canadiens, despite picking up three points in their last two games, need goals to come from somewhere. [La Presse]
- Lane Hutson is feeling the love from Canadiens fans as he prepares for the World Juniors. [TSN (Video) | RDS]
- The Habs are feeling Artturi Lehkonen’s absence on more than one level. [The Athletic]
- Anthony Richard’s parents talk about their emotions at seeing their son’s first NHL goal. [Radio-Canada (Audio - Français)]
- A profile on Filip Mesar and how he’s adjusted to life with the Kitchener Rangers. [Kitchener Rangers]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Hockey Canada has announced its 25-man roster for the upcoming Spengler Cup, featuring David Desharnais, Daniel Carr, and Josh Brook. [TSN]
- An independent review released Thursday found “no misconduct” in the way that the Boston Bruins vetted Mitchell Miller before signing him. [The Athletic | The Hockey News]
- Tanking for Connor Bedard: Who’s got the best shot? [The Athletic]
- Checking in on the NHL’s five biggest pending UFAs. [The Hockey News]
- Hockey Canada used players’ registration fees to pay for $2.9 million in settlements this fiscal year, according to newly released financial records. [CBC]
- Dennis Williams’ path to head coach of Canada’s World Juniors team has been long and winding. [CBC]
