 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Cole Caufield stays focused on fun and appreciation

In today’s links, Caufield feels lucky that he “gets to” play hockey with his team every day, St-Louis’ advice to Armia, the void Lehkonen left in the Habs locker room, what to get each NHL team for Christmas, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Anaheim Ducks v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • One player who hasn’t lost focus on having fun is Cole Caufield who knows how lucky he is to be able to “wake up every day and get to do this”. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Martin St-Louis has Joel Armia’s back as he struggles to find his first goal this season telling him to “have fun”. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The departure of Artturi Lehkonen has left a big void in the Canadian’s locker room. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Dude really likes his Wi-Fi.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Hockey Canada has reached a one-year athlete agreement with its national women’s team. [TSN]
  • What to get each NHL team for Christmas. [CBS Sports]
  • Artem Zub signed a four-year, $18.4 million contract with the Ottawa Senators. [NHL]
  • The World Juniors are giving it another go after Covid, a sexual assault investigation, and a war. [CBC]
  • The third-party investigation into the sexual assault is complete. [Global News]
  • Dominik Hasek has written an open letter to the NHL, WTA, and ATP in which he asks for Russian athletes to be barred from competition during active wartimes. [Sportsnet]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...