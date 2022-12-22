Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- One player who hasn’t lost focus on having fun is Cole Caufield who knows how lucky he is to be able to “wake up every day and get to do this”. [Montreal Gazette]
- Martin St-Louis has Joel Armia’s back as he struggles to find his first goal this season telling him to “have fun”. [Montreal Gazette]
- The departure of Artturi Lehkonen has left a big void in the Canadian’s locker room. [Journal de Montreal]
- Dude really likes his Wi-Fi.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Hockey Canada has reached a one-year athlete agreement with its national women’s team. [TSN]
- What to get each NHL team for Christmas. [CBS Sports]
- Artem Zub signed a four-year, $18.4 million contract with the Ottawa Senators. [NHL]
- The World Juniors are giving it another go after Covid, a sexual assault investigation, and a war. [CBC]
- The third-party investigation into the sexual assault is complete. [Global News]
- Dominik Hasek has written an open letter to the NHL, WTA, and ATP in which he asks for Russian athletes to be barred from competition during active wartimes. [Sportsnet]
