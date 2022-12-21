Canadiens @ Avalanche: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: **8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST**

In Canada: Sportsnet (English)

In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)

In the Avalanche region: Altitude Sports



Samuel Montembeault had an excellent performance on Monday night to earn two points for the Canadiens, starting off their three-game pre-Christmas road trip on the right foot. It seems stellar play from the netminders is necessary for the Habs to earn victories now, as many of their recent wins have been directly due to how Montembeault or Jake Allen fared in net.

Allen gets the call for the this one, and normally it would be a nearly impossible ask for him — or any goaltender — to steal two points from the Colorado Avalanche, but the Canadiens catch the defending Stanley Cup champions with some key injuries at forward. The biggest absences are Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, leaving only Mikko Rantanen of their fearsome top line in the lineup. Not surprisingly, the Avs haven’t looked like their dominant selves with those absences, but they do come into this game having won four of their past five contests with a makeshift lineup.

Montreal’s top trio is once more back together as Martin St-Louis has desperately tried to spread offence around his alignment and then been forced to settle back into a line of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Kirby Dach when those three players just don’t have the same impact when they’re apart. They have the ability to win the game on their own with a handful of goals, and that’s really all the coach has for an offensive game plan given the current makeup of his roster.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #68 Mike Hoffman #20 Juraj Slafkovský #27 Jonathan Drouin #17 Josh Anderson #90 Anthony Richard #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #44 Joel Edmundson #21 Kaiden Guhle $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan, David Savard

Colorado Avalanche projected lineup

Defencemen Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Artturi Lehkonrn J.T. Compher Mikko Rantanen Alex Newhook Evan Rodrigues Valeri Nichushkin Denis Malgin Ben Meyers Logan O'Connor Kurtis MacDermid Martin Kaut Jacob MacDonald

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Devon Toews Cale Makar Samuel Girard Erik Johnson Andreas Englund Brad Hunt