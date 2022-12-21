 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Kaiden Guhle’s offensive capabilities

In today’s links, Kaiden Guhle is getting a chance to develop his offensive game, Anthony Richard is looking to make a name for himself, and where could Bo Horvat end up?

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Kaiden Guhle is starting to spread his offensive wings. [La Presse | Google Translate]
  • Anthony Richard is hoping to make a name for himself. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Questions are being asked again as to whether Juraj Slafkovsky should spend some time in the AHL. [La Presse (Audio)]
  • Is Slafkovsky gaining a reputation around the league for being easy to hit? [Sportsnet (Audio)]
  • Aaron Ward says that the Habs game is predictable. [TSN 690 (Audio)]
  • Jonathan Drouin says that he feels more comfortable in his second stint as a centre in the NHL. [RDS]
  • Petteri Nurmi, as described by teammate — and one of Liiga’s top point-getters — Michael Joly. [RDS]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Four potential landing spots for Bo Horvat? [Sportsnet]
  • Why the Calgary Flames don’t have a captain. [The Athletic]
  • How do you defend against Alex Ovechkin? Phil Housley weighs in. [NHL.com]
  • The grandfather of Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Victor Mete was among those killed in a mass shooting in Vaughan, Ontario on Sunday. [TSN]
  • The Carolina Hurricanes have been Stanley Cup contenders for a few years now. Rod Brind’Amour has gotten lots of credit, but what about GM Don Waddell? [The Hockey News]
  • No blue line. No center red line. No offside rule. No icing. The case for pond hockey in NHL overtime. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Revisiting Tage Thompson: Were the signs of greatness there from the start? [Daily Faceoff]
  • In the absence of Hockey Canada — which only funds the men’s team — Canadian Tire has signed up as a founding partner with Women’s Para Hockey for Canada. [Toronto Star]
  • Hockey Canada’s investigation of the alleged 2018 group sexual assault is complete. [CBC]
  • However, police and the Ontario Court of Justice are now seeking warrants and have ordered additional information be provided from parties involved in private investigations into the incident. [Yahoo! Sports]

