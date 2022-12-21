Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Kaiden Guhle is starting to spread his offensive wings. [La Presse | Google Translate]
- Anthony Richard is hoping to make a name for himself. [Montreal Gazette]
- Questions are being asked again as to whether Juraj Slafkovsky should spend some time in the AHL. [La Presse (Audio)]
- Is Slafkovsky gaining a reputation around the league for being easy to hit? [Sportsnet (Audio)]
- Aaron Ward says that the Habs game is predictable. [TSN 690 (Audio)]
- Jonathan Drouin says that he feels more comfortable in his second stint as a centre in the NHL. [RDS]
- Petteri Nurmi, as described by teammate — and one of Liiga’s top point-getters — Michael Joly. [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Four potential landing spots for Bo Horvat? [Sportsnet]
- Why the Calgary Flames don’t have a captain. [The Athletic]
- How do you defend against Alex Ovechkin? Phil Housley weighs in. [NHL.com]
- The grandfather of Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Victor Mete was among those killed in a mass shooting in Vaughan, Ontario on Sunday. [TSN]
- The Carolina Hurricanes have been Stanley Cup contenders for a few years now. Rod Brind’Amour has gotten lots of credit, but what about GM Don Waddell? [The Hockey News]
- No blue line. No center red line. No offside rule. No icing. The case for pond hockey in NHL overtime. [Daily Faceoff]
- Revisiting Tage Thompson: Were the signs of greatness there from the start? [Daily Faceoff]
- In the absence of Hockey Canada — which only funds the men’s team — Canadian Tire has signed up as a founding partner with Women’s Para Hockey for Canada. [Toronto Star]
- Hockey Canada’s investigation of the alleged 2018 group sexual assault is complete. [CBC]
- However, police and the Ontario Court of Justice are now seeking warrants and have ordered additional information be provided from parties involved in private investigations into the incident. [Yahoo! Sports]
Loading comments...